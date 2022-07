Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito is sharing a heartbreaking message as the family continues with the legal battle against the Laundries following Petito’s murder. Gabby Petito’s mother shared the statement late last week, noting the heartbreak she feels since her daughter’s murder. The mother’s statement also discusses what it is like to be “eye-to-eye with evil” as the legal battle to find justice for her daughter continues.

