ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday aftrenoon at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigate June Shooting, Make Third Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a third arrest in connection with a June shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 21 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard in response to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Pennsylvania#Violent Crime#Wilmington#Delaware Crime Stoppers
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Arrested On Chester County Bench Warrant

OXFORD, PA — In a press release recently issued, the Oxford Police Department announced that on July 23, at 7:45 am officers apprehended 35-year-old Olen Holcomb of Oxford, Pennsylvania who had an active Chester County bench warrant. According to police, Holcomb was taken into custody without incident and transported...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood overnight. Police say the victim was shot in the head along Clearfield Street around midnight Sunday. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into a hospital just moments after the shooting. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Bicyclist

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Authorities state that on July 22, 2022, at 12:45 AM, an unknown person operating a dual rear wheel pick-up truck struck a bicyclist at the intersection of 52nd & Wyalusing Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the Presbyterian Hospital a short time later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cyanni Hammond, 19, was shot and killed while standing with a group of men. Now, her mother is coming forward to ask for helping in finding her daughter's killer. "Cyanni was an outgoing person. She had ups and down days, you know. She was a typical teenager,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested After Brandishing Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 11 at approximately 2:54 p.m., a police officer on patrol in the 100 block of North Franklin Street observed an altercation, in which one of the subjects brandished a firearm. The officer took the suspect, 48-year-old Darmika Williams, into custody without incident and recovered a loaded firearm.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Crack Cocaine and Heroin/Fentanyl Seized, 2 Arrested in Wilmington Drug Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have made two arrests following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on July 13 at approximately 3:36 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division were in the 800 block of West 8th Street when they observed 28-year-old Daquan Kent and 25-year-old Kawon Spencer-Taylor engaged in drug activity. Police took both suspects into custody without incident and recovered 15.1 grams of crack cocaine, .238 grams of heroin/fentanyl and $2,210 in currency.
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

Millville man arrested with two guns in Atlantic City, police say

A Cumberland County man was arrested with two loaded handguns after leading officers on a foot chase Monday, Atlantic City police said. Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga were assisting with a large crowd in the 3000 block of the Boardwalk just before 4 a.m., when they saw a man drop what they believed was a handgun, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Assistance After Male Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after a 34-year-old black male was shot in both legs. The incident occurred on July 20, 2022, at 6:40 pm outside of a local grocery store at 41st and Lancaster Ave. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspect in Panera Bread Pickpocket Incident

EXTON, PA — The Tredyffrin Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a female suspect involved in a pickpocket/fraud incident that occurred on July 10, 2022, at the Panera Bread located on East Swedesford Road in Exton, Pennsylvania. The victim’s wallet was reportedly stolen from...
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy