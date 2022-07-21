19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood overnight. Police say the victim was shot in the head along Clearfield Street around midnight Sunday. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into a hospital just moments after the shooting. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO