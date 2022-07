A man wanted in connection with a Dodge City murder has turned himself into police in Wichita. Aaron Arreola, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Christian Aamora, 24. Dodge City Police said their officers were called to the 2800 block of 6th Ave at around 8:15 p.m. on July 17. They discovered Zamora, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

3 DAYS AGO