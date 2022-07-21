Miami head coach Mario Cristobal ditches turnover chain: 'It's not part of our culture'

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes' new head coach Mario Cristobal is making a few changes with the program, beginning with the retirement of the team's budding turnover chain tradition.

Since the 2017 season, Miami's defensive players have donned a massive gold chain on the sideline after forcing a turnover. On Wednesday, Cristobal told Brett McMurphy of Action Network that the chain will not return in 2022 because "it's not part of our culture."

Cristobal, 51, played offensive tackle at Miami during two of the team's national championship seasons in 1989 and 1991. After a brief professional career as a player, he briefly served as a graduate assistant at Miami and later returned to the university as a tight ends and offensive line coach. Cristobal later spent time as head coach at Florida International and Oregon before becoming the Hurricanes' head coach in December 2021.

On Thursday, Cristobal said his decision to ditch the turnover chain was not meant as a slight at previous Miami coach Manny Diaz.