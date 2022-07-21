Expect traffic delays and congestion for hours today at MS-LA state line. Here’s why.

If you’re traveling Thursday from the Mississippi Coast to Slidell, New Orleans or the Northshore, you may want to plan extra time for your commute.

Mississippi Highway Patrol in Biloxi said the westbound lane of the Pearl River Bridge on I-10 west will be closed for about three hours Thursday morning.

The lane closure began at 8:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays and congestion near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line in Hancock County, especially as the alternate route by way of U.S. 90 in Pearlington is closed indefinitely while a bridge is repaired.

Keep up with traffic announcements on the Mississippi Department of Transportation website.