Ricky Martin’s nephew drops relationship allegations, restraining order ends

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — A judge has decided not to extend the temporary restraining order placed against Ricky Martin after his nephew dropped the case.

A court spokesperson told NBC News that Martin’s nephew “voluntarily desisted” from moving forward and no longer needed the protection order in a virtual court appearance Thursday morning. The temporary protection order, granted under Puerto Rico domestic violence law, would have expired on Thursday.

Martin’s nephew claimed he had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and “fears for his safety,” according to documents shared with NBC News.

An attorney representing Martin told NBC News on Wednesday he would “directly address the judge at the hearing” and deny he stalked, harassed and had an inappropriate relationship with his nephew.

In a statement after the hearing on Thursday, Martin’s attorneys said, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” they said. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Puerto Rico police said in a statement released Wednesday they received a complaint from a man claiming he received two intimidating phone calls on Tuesday. The man, who police identified as Martin’s nephew, said the caller was “threatening him with death if he spoke at the hearing”. A second phone call named the street where he lives, according to the police statement.

One of Martin’s lawyers previously said that “the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

Martin’s half-brother, Eric Martin, also said that the allegations were made by a person suffering from “mental health problems” in a Facebook livestream earlier this month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.