ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nationwide Children’s Hospital band bringing the noise and bringing the funds

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYvFA_0gngK6rj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This weekend, four dozen musical acts will hit the stage at this year’s Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest.

Among the acts making their debut at the event is the NACHO Street Band, a group of musicians from Nationwide Children’s Hospital as well as family and friends. NACHO Street Band is not your average band. This is a band that is bringing the noise and bringing the funds.

“We wanted to be just a hospital band but we realized very quickly, there are limited resources and people have jobs and families and all that stuff and we’re looking for volunteers to come out, so we opened up our doors to friends and family,” Quint said.

NACHO raised more than $22,000 in 2021, money that went towards the renovation of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital siblings clubhouse and to help the Ronald McDonald House in New Orleans recover from Hurricane Ida.

Now, they have a new goal. Raise $100,000 in three years to support the expansion happening at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio. That expansion calls for the addition of 80 rooms, allowing the House to serve an additional 2,000 families per year. It also will add more community rooms, an expanded kitchen and green space for families.

NACHO kicked off its fundraising campaign in April. They have raised $12,000 in just 4 months and have no plans on slowing down.

“We’re making an impact and every time I put that trumpet to my lips, it’s like, we’re doing good,” said Quint. “Every big gig that we do just opens more and more doors for us. More opportunity for us to raise more money for Children’s and the Ronald McDonald House. And more opportunity for us to bring music to more people.”

“The impact for music for us is immeasurable. It really is,” Poast said. “We’ve been able to measure it with fundraising but when you look at the impact on the families, the kids, and the stories, and even the band members themselves. It’s amazing. It absolutely is.”

If you want to watch NACHO Street Band jam out at the Jazz and Rib Fest, you can catch them on the Main Street Stage on Friday, July 22 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. And to find out more information about NACHO Street Band, its mission and how you can donate to their campaign, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Putting for health: AAMWA holds annual golf fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Golfers teed up In New Albany to raise funds for an important cause Saturday as the African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) hosted its 12th annual golf tournament. Proceeds from the tournament help fund health screenings the agency provides throughout the year. AAMWA’s goal is to raise awareness about the health […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Zoombezi Bay kicks off Christmas in July celebration

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Zoombezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is kicking off a nine-day Christmas in July celebration this weekend. From July 23 to 31, Zoombezi Bay will host holiday activities from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the waterpark staying open until 7 p.m. The week is sponsored by Wendy’s, with guests able to enter prize giveaways.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Farm Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, senior manager of Living Collections at COSI to talk about Farm Days. Laurie brought out Spike, a silkie chicken, to talk about how chickens are closely related to dinosaurs and show how chickens can be trained by positive reinforcement, like […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 6-year-old koala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the passing 6-year-old koala, Thoar. In a post on Facebook, the zoo said Thoar was humanely euthanized on Monday after his health had significantly declined. “Our Animal Care and Health teams had been monitoring him closely, providing round the clock...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 hosts first day of ‘Stuff The Backpack’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Back to school is just around the corner and NBC4 is doing our part to make sure students in central Ohio are ready for their first day. Thursday was our first Stuff the Backpack event of the summer held outside the CAS building on Olentangy River Road. The goal is to supply as many students as possible with school supplies. Dozens of people showed up to drop off supplies at Thursday’s event.
ADVOCACY
NBC4 Columbus

Jazz & Rib Fest returns to Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest returns Friday after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fest will run this weekend through Sunday along the Scioto Mile downtown at Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr. Admission is free. The three-day festival...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Walking for awareness

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources more than 400,000 children are in foster care. These children are placed in the foster care system with the hopes of better care and a better life than the one they were taken from.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Volunteers#Ronald Mcdonald House#New Orleans#The Nacho Street Band
NBC4 Columbus

Twins stop in Ohio on 50-state trek to raise awareness for foster kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twin brothers stopped in Columbus Friday as part of their 50-state journey advocating for youth in the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods, of South Carolina, walked in Downtown Columbus Friday to raise awareness for the more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources. The twins, now aged out of foster care, are trying to shed light on the flawed system and mistreatment that often occurs within it.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular new burger concept opening campus location

When Savvy Sliders opened at 1450 W. Broad St. last year, the polished new smash burger concept was testing the Columbus market with its first location outside the state of Michigan. And it appears the city passed the test, as the fast-growing burger spot plans to open a second Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Music
columbusunderground.com

Pair of Short North Bars Close

A pair of bars have called it quits in the Short North. Both DeVine Tastings & Dining, 958 N. High St., and Bar 23, 584 N. High St., have closed their doors. DeVine made its debut mid-pandemic, opening in the fall of 2020. Taking over the former home of Tastings, DeVine kept the self-serve wine theme and paired it with a diverse menu of fusion eats.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. https://nbc4i.co/3OtFq7w.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus eatery to change hands

BUCYRUS – The new owner of a downtown eatery is hoping for a “smooth” transition when he takes over the business Friday. Jeremy Roberts is buying Fit Fab Fun, a smoothie and juice bar at 209 S. Sandusky Ave., from Diana Shroll. Roberts also owns Special Moments...
BUCYRUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

New kid on the block

My name is Mindy McKenzie and I am the new Editor for the Morrow County Sentinel. I am very excited to be serving this community and giving it a quality paper that everyone can be proud to call their own. To give you all a little background on myself, I...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy