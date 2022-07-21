Nationwide Children’s Hospital band bringing the noise and bringing the funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This weekend, four dozen musical acts will hit the stage at this year’s Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest.

Among the acts making their debut at the event is the NACHO Street Band, a group of musicians from Nationwide Children’s Hospital as well as family and friends. NACHO Street Band is not your average band. This is a band that is bringing the noise and bringing the funds.

“We wanted to be just a hospital band but we realized very quickly, there are limited resources and people have jobs and families and all that stuff and we’re looking for volunteers to come out, so we opened up our doors to friends and family,” Quint said.

NACHO raised more than $22,000 in 2021, money that went towards the renovation of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital siblings clubhouse and to help the Ronald McDonald House in New Orleans recover from Hurricane Ida.

Now, they have a new goal. Raise $100,000 in three years to support the expansion happening at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio. That expansion calls for the addition of 80 rooms, allowing the House to serve an additional 2,000 families per year. It also will add more community rooms, an expanded kitchen and green space for families.

NACHO kicked off its fundraising campaign in April. They have raised $12,000 in just 4 months and have no plans on slowing down.

“We’re making an impact and every time I put that trumpet to my lips, it’s like, we’re doing good,” said Quint. “Every big gig that we do just opens more and more doors for us. More opportunity for us to raise more money for Children’s and the Ronald McDonald House. And more opportunity for us to bring music to more people.”

“The impact for music for us is immeasurable. It really is,” Poast said. “We’ve been able to measure it with fundraising but when you look at the impact on the families, the kids, and the stories, and even the band members themselves. It’s amazing. It absolutely is.”

If you want to watch NACHO Street Band jam out at the Jazz and Rib Fest, you can catch them on the Main Street Stage on Friday, July 22 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. And to find out more information about NACHO Street Band, its mission and how you can donate to their campaign, click here.