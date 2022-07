Fallon Sherrock made more history in Blackpool on Sunday as she claimed the inaugural Women's World Matchplay title. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene with her historic run at the 2020 World Championship where she became the first female to win on the Alexandra Palace stage and now she enters the record books again after beating Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the first final of this tournament.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO