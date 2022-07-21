ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke, signs to look out for during extreme hot temperatures

By Adam Strzempko
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8PM Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:

  • Feeling faint or dizzy
  • Excessive Sweating
  • Cool, pale or clammy skin
  • Rapid, weak pulse
  • Muscle cramps
  • Nausea or vomiting

If you suspect someone has Heat Exhaustion then get them to a cool, air-conditioned place. Have them drink water if they’re conscious and have a cool shower or use a cold compress.

Heat Stroke Symptoms:

  • Throbbing headache
  • No Sweating
  • Red, hot and dry skin
  • Rapid, strong pulse
  • May lose consciousnesses
  • Nausea or vomiting

If you suspect someone has Heat Stroke then call 911 immediately.

