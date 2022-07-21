Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke, signs to look out for during extreme hot temperatures
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8PM Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms:
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Excessive Sweating
- Cool, pale or clammy skin
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
- Nausea or vomiting
If you suspect someone has Heat Exhaustion then get them to a cool, air-conditioned place. Have them drink water if they’re conscious and have a cool shower or use a cold compress.
Heat Stroke Symptoms:
- Throbbing headache
- No Sweating
- Red, hot and dry skin
- Rapid, strong pulse
- May lose consciousnesses
- Nausea or vomiting
If you suspect someone has Heat Stroke then call 911 immediately.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0