Noblesville, IN

Take a look inside the new Deer Creek Elementary in Noblesville

By MJ Slaby, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Deer Creek Elementary — the newest Hamilton Southeastern school building — will soon open its doors for the first day of classes.

The new school is at Boden Road and 156th Street in Wayne Township. And, yes, it’s named for the former name of Ruoff Music Center that’s about a mile away.

Built to help ease overcrowding in the district’s elementary schools, Deer Creek replaces Durbin Elementary which closed at the end of the last school year. Students from Durbin as well as several other nearby neighborhoods will attend the new school for kindergarten to fourth grade.

Deer Creek Elementary:Which HSE students will attend?

The $35 million, two-story building has more than 102,000 square feet of learning space and builds on the design of Southeastern Elementary, which was the last new school in the district. The school has classrooms grouped in learning neighborhoods with a shared activity space and also has outdoor courtyards, patios and rooftop terraces.

Here’s a look inside the new building during tours and a ribbon cutting on Thursday:

Call IndyStar education reporter MJ Slaby at 317-447-1586 or email her at mslaby@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @mjslaby.

Comments / 0

 

