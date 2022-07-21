Charlotte Knights ended first half with worst record in IL. Second half starts Friday

Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights. Charlotte

The Charlotte Knights season hasn’t gone to plan in the first half of the year. The team stands at 33-57, the worst record in the International League. They fired their manager, Wes Helms, in mid-May.

The Knights’ last series before the four-day break between the first and second halves of the year came against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the best team in the International League East. Charlotte started the series well, winning the first two games by a combined score of 8-3. In that second game, seven Knights pitchers combined for nine innings of one-run pitching, striking out seven.

From there, the team cratered, losing its last four games, a dismal stretch that included a shutout loss. They were outscored 27-9 by the IronPigs. The Knights ended the first half of the Triple-A season 33-57, worst in the International League.

Charlotte’s next matchup comes against the No. 3 team in the International League East standings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. They’ll look to pair some rehabbing White Sox players with a pair of strong-hitting outfielders to start the second half on a high note and try to right the ship on a season that’s hurtling to its endpoint.

Shifting Rosters

Yasmani Grandal began a rehab appearance with the Charlotte Knights on July 12 as he recovers from lower back spasms. The catcher and first baseman notched six hits in his 18 at-bats and added a home run in his minor-league stint.

The Knights expected another White Sox player, Jake Burger, to start his rehab on July 15. However, the infielder came down with an illness and has not begun his assignment yet. Burger is recovering from a bruised right hand.

Davis Martin made a big-league start for Chicago on July 12, pitching six innings and allowing four earned runs against the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-1 White Sox loss.

Tyler Neslony, a 28-year-old outfielder, made his Triple-A debut on July 12. He played very well in Double-A, batting .326. He’s struggled in his first four games with Charlotte, recording only one hit in 13 at-bats.

KNIGHTS-JUMBO SHRIMP SERIES AT A GLANCE

Charlotte won’t play at Jacksonville until Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp (48-42) stand at the No. 3 spot in the International League East. They recently split a six-game series against Syracuse.

The teams last met in mid-June, with Jacksonville winning four of six.

Jacksonville Player to Watch

JJ Bleday - OF

Bleday, 24, is already at 20 home runs this season and has an .833 OPS with Jacksonville. The Marlins prospect is a dangerous left-handed hitter.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Mark Payton - OF

The 30-year-old Payton ended the first half of the season on a six-game hit streak. He’s a .283 hitter this season who has bashed 12 home runs.

Adam Haseley - OF

Haseley, who returned to Charlotte on July 4, sports an .821 OPS. He had a strong game on July 12, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Zach Remillard - IF

Remillard’s played all around the infield, primarily at shortstop, and he’s had a solid batting season. The 28-year-old is batting .281 and sports a .770 OPS.