ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Knights ended first half with worst record in IL. Second half starts Friday

By Varun Shankar
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OOm2_0gngJ1UJ00
Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights. Charlotte

The Charlotte Knights season hasn’t gone to plan in the first half of the year. The team stands at 33-57, the worst record in the International League. They fired their manager, Wes Helms, in mid-May.

The Knights’ last series before the four-day break between the first and second halves of the year came against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the best team in the International League East. Charlotte started the series well, winning the first two games by a combined score of 8-3. In that second game, seven Knights pitchers combined for nine innings of one-run pitching, striking out seven.

From there, the team cratered, losing its last four games, a dismal stretch that included a shutout loss. They were outscored 27-9 by the IronPigs. The Knights ended the first half of the Triple-A season 33-57, worst in the International League.

Charlotte’s next matchup comes against the No. 3 team in the International League East standings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. They’ll look to pair some rehabbing White Sox players with a pair of strong-hitting outfielders to start the second half on a high note and try to right the ship on a season that’s hurtling to its endpoint.

Shifting Rosters

Yasmani Grandal began a rehab appearance with the Charlotte Knights on July 12 as he recovers from lower back spasms. The catcher and first baseman notched six hits in his 18 at-bats and added a home run in his minor-league stint.

The Knights expected another White Sox player, Jake Burger, to start his rehab on July 15. However, the infielder came down with an illness and has not begun his assignment yet. Burger is recovering from a bruised right hand.

Davis Martin made a big-league start for Chicago on July 12, pitching six innings and allowing four earned runs against the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-1 White Sox loss.

Tyler Neslony, a 28-year-old outfielder, made his Triple-A debut on July 12. He played very well in Double-A, batting .326. He’s struggled in his first four games with Charlotte, recording only one hit in 13 at-bats.

KNIGHTS-JUMBO SHRIMP SERIES AT A GLANCE

Charlotte won’t play at Jacksonville until Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp (48-42) stand at the No. 3 spot in the International League East. They recently split a six-game series against Syracuse.

The teams last met in mid-June, with Jacksonville winning four of six.

Jacksonville Player to Watch

JJ Bleday - OF

Bleday, 24, is already at 20 home runs this season and has an .833 OPS with Jacksonville. The Marlins prospect is a dangerous left-handed hitter.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Mark Payton - OF

The 30-year-old Payton ended the first half of the season on a six-game hit streak. He’s a .283 hitter this season who has bashed 12 home runs.

Adam Haseley - OF

Haseley, who returned to Charlotte on July 4, sports an .821 OPS. He had a strong game on July 12, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Zach Remillard - IF

Remillard’s played all around the infield, primarily at shortstop, and he’s had a solid batting season. The 28-year-old is batting .281 and sports a .770 OPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Bryan De La Cruz starting Saturday night for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. De La Cruz is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project De La Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.7...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Victor Caratini catching on Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will take over behind the plate after Omar Narvaez was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urena, our models project Caratini to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras sitting for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Cubs did not list Willson Contreras in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will catch a breather Sunday while Yan Gomes starts behind the dish and bats seventh. Our models show that Contreras is having his best season yet, with his 2.04 nERD...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 46 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .209 batting average with a .726 OPS, 3 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Santiago Espinal sitting versus Boston Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Santiago Espinal in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Espinal will take a seat Sunday while Cavan Biggio covers second base, Vladimir Guerrero takes over at first, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. starts at designated hitter, and Raimel Tapia starts in left field, batting eighth.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Burger
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Wes Helms
Person
Mark Payton
Charlotte Observer

Grandfather charged after 12-year-old grandson is found shot in head, NC police say

A man has been charged after his 12-year-old grandson was found with a gunshot wound to the head, North Carolina police told news outlets. Thomasville Police Department said officers responded to an individual with a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Once on the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot once in the head, WXII reported, citing police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp#The International League#International League East#The Charlotte Knights
Charlotte Observer

Missing 2-year-old dies after officers find him in a Charlotte pond, police say

A death investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy was found “submerged” in a pond in north Charlotte on Tuesday night, police said. The boy’s mother reported him missing from their home in the 5400 block of Tumbling Brook Lane at 7:55 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. Google Maps shows a retention pond in the Trinity at Northlake subdivision off Reames Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Gastonia Police shoot and kill man. Police say the man struck an officer with his vehicle.

Gastonia Police shot and killed a man Wednesday after he struck an officer with a car, according to the department. Multiple officers fired at the suspect’s vehicle after he struck the officer, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Gastonia Police spokesperson Rick Goodale said at the scene of the shooting.
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Charlotte Observer

See why a NASCAR driver’s mansion north of Charlotte has a nearly $16 million price tag

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is selling his 9,986-square foot mansion north of Charlotte for nearly $16 million, ESPN reported this week. A sale at the listed price of $15.995 million would be the largest home resale ever in the 16-county Charlotte market, according to Josh Tucker, co-broker for the seller along with Corcoran HM Properties colleague Heather Gibbs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
478
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy