Texas landed its best cornerback prospect since 2007

Malik Muhammad is more than a four-star recruit. He is the best cornerback prospect Texas has landed a commitment from in a long time.

According to CJ Vogel, Texas last signed a corner as gifted as Muhammad three coaches ago. And with what little film I have seen of the Dallas defensive back, he might even be underrated.

What he brings to Texas is not simply better coverage ability. The Longhorns certainly need that, having been as effective as unlocked turnstiles at times in preventing receivers from making plays downfield. He brings way more than ball skills.

As a tackler, Muhammad uncoils like a rattlesnake before delivering a knockout blow. His ability to punish bubble screen blockers on the outside is fun to watch.

Take away the team class rankings of past seasons, and look at individuals that Texas has signed the past two cycles. Can you picture either of Steve Sarkisian’s last two predecessors routinely signing elite players at quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver or cornerback? They are now, and they may not be done.

Elite players at premium positions have chosen Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU over Texas in past years, even within the Longhorns’ own state. Now they are committing to Texas.

The Longhorns will now look to build a formidable program around their talents.