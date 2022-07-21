ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan delays annual speech, says 'city is hurting' over Jayland Walker

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is delaying his State of the City address that was scheduled for Aug. 17.

Horrigan announced Thursday that he is delaying the annual speech out of respect for the community in light of the death of Jayland Walker.

The Akron man was shot and killed by city police officers in late June during a traffic stop.

The death has prompted a series of protests and marches in the city and has led to the cancellation of other events, from an Akron RubberDucks game to the Rib, White & Blue Festival downtown to a yoga festival.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. Walker, who had led police on a car chase after what authorities say was an attempt to pull him over for an equipment violation, was shot dozens of times by officers as he attempted to run from his car.

Mayor Horrigan's statement

“Right now, the state of our city is hurting," Horrigan said in a statement. "Our city has been shaken by the death of Jayland Walker and I feel now is not the appropriate time for the State of the City address.

"I believe what our city needs in this moment is to embrace the discomfort we feel and not shy away from difficult conversations."

Horrigan said instead of a single speech right now, he plans to address the city's residents and business leaders a bit differently in the coming weeks.

"This moment is not business as usual, but rather a time for reflection; reflection on how we work, how we view each other, and how we live out our values of compassion, equity and justice," he said in the statement. "I will still have a message for the community in the days to come, but it will not be from on a stage, but rather speaking directly with the people of Akron.

"We will rebuild the state of our city together.”

A rescheduled date for the annual speech before the Akron Roundtable has not been set.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

