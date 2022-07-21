ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

DeLand City Commission postpones vote on apartment complex in hopes developer will add elevators

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPKEy_0gngF4hy00

The DeLand City Commission agreed to pick back up on a developer's proposal for a 204-unit apartment complex, comprised of nine three-story buildings, next month in the hopes the plans could be adjusted to include elevators.

Commissioners agreed there's a need for multifamily housing and housing in general, an issue not unique to DeLand.

However, after discussing accessibility and affordability, they agreed with the suggestion of Mark Watts, the Cobb Cole attorney representing Hill Point Development, that it'd be worth going back to the drawing board on a couple of concerns.

Residential needs:Could changing land development regulations help fix lack of affordable housing?

Stetson University:Professor Rajni Shankar-Brown named president of National Coalition for the Homeless

"Planned developments are a give-and-take, so some of it is allowing more density for them to potentially make more profit in exchange to allow more people the use of their product," Vice Mayor Charles Paiva said. "[Housing] is a need, however, I don't feel that it's fitting a need if you can only provide service to a limited number of people."

The Pointe Grand apartments are planned for an approximately 14-acre wooded site west of AdventHealth DeLand, near the northeast corner of the intersection of North Spring Garden and West Plymouth avenues.

Watts said it can be difficult to incorporate elevators into the cost of a three-story building.

"Elevators become required when you go to a four-story building and so the entire nature of the building construction shifts," Watts said.

He said the overall cost of development receives an assist when the buildings are four stories as that would mean more units.

Watts said the project will comply with the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fair Housing Act, which ensures the availability of units "for people who have a disability to be able to rent and so those are your, primarily, your ground floor units throughout the project."

During Monday night's City Commission meeting, Paiva explained it's not just seniors or people with physical limitations who could benefit from the complex having elevators; people with small children who need strollers or people with multiple dogs would be able to move around easier, too.

"Not everyone can be on the first floor," Paiva said.

Commissioners also raised concerns about landscape buffers, which Watts said the development team could look at, given the closeness of The Cascades, a single-family home subdivision, and affordability.

He said the complex is being designed as a market-rate community.

"Affordability tends to be a supply-and-demand issue," Watts said. "We're hoping that by adding additional supply to the market, it helps with that affordability without being a tax credit (project) or otherwise going through an affordability program through the state."

Hill Point Development also has complexes in development in Daytona Beach, where rent prices are advertised as starting at $1,846, and Palm Coast.

Commissioners generally agreed the project's location makes sense and would be a good fit given what's already in the area.

"One thing I do like about this site is that within walking distance you have medical facilities, restaurant options, even a farmers market at the corner there," Commissioner Chris Cloudman said.

The proposed development is slated to come back before the commission during its second regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15.

Comments / 4

Fred wayne
2d ago

how about stop over populating deland, and focus on traffic , low police numbers and high crime

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Pitches Breakthrough That Could End County Clash with District Over School Construction

It was on the brink of a fatal stalemate that could potentially bring some residential development to a halt in Flagler County. But the working group of local government staffers struggling to craft a formula requiring developers and builders to pay their fair share had a breakthrough at its last meeting Wednesday, devising a new formula that representatives from the school district, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Flagler Beach all agreed to submit for review by each of their elected boards.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

City Commission approves new car wash for Ormond Beach

The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved two ordinances at its meeting on Tuesday, July 19, regarding a new full-service car wash for the city, but under the condition the exterior design is changed. The ordinances sought for approval by Splash Car Wash included a rezoning from B-8 Commercial to...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Council accepts affordable housing plan

Like all communities across the nation, Volusia County is facing an affordable housing crisis caused by a growing disparity between wages and housing costs. The County Council on Tuesday, July 19, affirmed its commitment to tackling the issue by unanimously accepting a comprehensive and detailed five-year plan compiled by county staff with findings from three affinity groups.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tiny houses could help Volusia neighborhoods

Home prices in Daytona Beach have seen quite the jump this past year. According to Zillow.com, there has been a 32.3% increase from May 2021 to May 2022, settling in at $264,134. This makes buying a home particularly hard on first-time home buyers. Tiny homes, also known as small footprint...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Deland, FL
Government
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

I’m not looking for any snide remarks, just some simple HONEST answer or answers. Got our NSU bill the other day and our Amenity Fee has once again been raised, this time to $177/ mo. When we moved here it was, I believe, $145/mo. It appears this is now going to be a regular increase every July. When we came there was nothing south of 466A. Now, I would conservatively guess, there are probably another 10-15 thousand houses south of 466A not to mention all those north of 466A. That’s a lot of money collected every month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Opponents of Florida Turnpike extension to protest at Sumter Commission meeting

Opponents of the planned Florida Turnpike extension will protest next week at the Sumter Commission meeting in The Villages. No Build activists will gather prior to Tuesday’s Sumter Commission meeting “to send a clear, loud message to the Sumter County commissioners that it is time for them to follow in the footsteps of the Levy Board of County Commissioners, Citrus Board of County Commissioners, Dunnellon City Council, Inverness City Council, Inglis Town Commission, and Yankeetown Council and pass a No Build resolution of their own,” according to the Sierra Club of Florida which has been organizing opponents against the turnpike extension effort.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County duplex catches on fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, Volusia County fire officials responded to a duplex with spreading flames. According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the fire was located on Soco Trail and started in the garage. The fire then spread to surrounding units. Fire crews were able to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Elevators#Fair Housing#Urban Construction#Cobb#Hill Point Development#Stetson University#Adventhealth Deland
villages-news.com

Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned

One of the primary selling points to the villages we first discovered this beautiful community was Katie Belle’s. I have not found one person in 15 years that disliked Katie Belle’s and it was a disaster when The Villages closed it down. The idea of revitalizing Katie Belle’s is an excellent idea and I’m sure all Villagers would support it.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

Do you enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, paddling through quiet waters and observing wildlife? Do you like clean water to drink? Do you like your home? Do you like to stop into cute little towns to sample the local culture and industry while you drive through Florida? I sure do!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
flaglerlive.com

In Silver Lining for Flagler Beach, $25,000 Not Spent on Fireworks Redirected to Dodge Dunes Campaign

Dodge the Dunes: It’s been a priority program for Flagler County’s tourism bureau, Flagler Beach and the Flagler shore, where dunes already battered by hurricanes and storms are further damaged by people who either park by them or walk over them. For a few years, the tourism bureau has focused on a “Dodge the Dunes” campaign to encourage beachgoers to use walkovers and consciously protect dunes. It can be a trying effort, especially with tourists who don’t follow local campaigns.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Ocala Gazette

Generations gather to remember Rosewood

About 60 miles west of Ocala, down a lonely stretch of State Road 24, leading to Cedar Key, you will find a “blink and you’ll miss it” historical marker for the settlement of Rosewood. The area is desolate, bordered by a cypress swamp, slash pine, palms and tangled marshes. There are few dozen small houses set back from the road. Among the few commercial buildings in the area is a small white church bearing the name of Rosewood. From the looks of it, you might assume that this is one of those places where nothing very interesting ever happened. You’d be wrong.
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Check out this huge waterspout spotted in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A large waterspout over Lake Weir in Marion county was spotted Friday evening. This video was captured by Nina Ingram while out jet skiing when the funnel cloud developed. “We were out jet skiing and it started to get really dark and lighting so we...
MARION COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Community event to be held at Edgewater agriculture center

Edgewater High School will host a community event at its agriculture education center on Sept. 10. The goal of the event is to showcase the school’s agriculture programs as well as make improvements to the facility. This includes building picnic tables, setting up fencing, expanding the chicken coop, and planting ornamental and fruiting trees.
EDGEWATER, FL
850wftl.com

Human remains found at Palm Coast construction site

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL– A large police presence is currently at a construction site in the Palm Coast after developers unearthed what appears to be human remains. The discovery was made on Tuesday at the Tuscana development. No other details are available at this time. The Flagler Sheriff’s office is...
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy