Smile for the camera! Heart-stopping images of a 'young and boisterous' 10ft long Great White capturing fish for her dinner
By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
3 days ago
Incredible images of a female Great White shark thrashing through the water off the coast of Mexico were snapped by a brave cage diver who spent three days studying the beast.
One heart-stopping shot from a shark cage shows the great white mowing up a shoal of unfortunate fish, while another jaw-dropping capture shows her chewing on a rope attached to the catch - with its mighty jaws within touching distance.
Photos also show the shark charging towards the cage face on with its jaws stretched wide open.
There are around 3,500 of the terrifying predators left in the wild, with hunters targeting their teeth, meat and fins, to make soup.
They weigh 2.5 tons or more - the approximate weight of a car - and can be almost the size of a single-decker bus.
And among the carnivore community, Great Whites are the ones it is most sensible to fear. Between a third and half of shark attacks each year are perpetrated by them.
The jaw-dropping images were taken by Ron Daniel, 55, from San Diego, California on his Nikon D7200.
Ron captured the pictures at Isla Guadalupe off the coast of Mexico's Baja California in an Ikelight underwater camera housing. The excitement of this close encounter is not lost on Ron.
He said: 'She was new to the area - and hadn't yet been named by the Marine Conservation Science Institute.
'Like many others in the animal kingdom, the alpha female is the biggest shark in the area. But this girl was having none of that.'
