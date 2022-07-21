ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

78 years after his death, World War II soldier from Utica will be buried at Arlington

By Steve Howe, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdUTW_0gngEcTW00

A Utica-born World War II soldier killed in combat in modern-day Myanmar will finally be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 1.

The federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced in February that Army 1st Lt. Myles W. Esmay was accounted for in May 2021. Esmay was an infantry engineer with Company B of the 236th Engineer Combat Battalion.

The battalion was tasked with holding the airfield in Myitkyina, Burma upon arrival. On June 4, 1944, Esmay’s battalion attacked Japanese forces in a village northwest of the airfield. He was reported killed in action June 7.

The remains of servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and isolated burial locations, the NDAA release said. All known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina; in 1946, those remains were then disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India.

In the 1947 exhumation of the cemetery, one set of remains was not identified and subsequently buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1949.

Those unidentified remains were disinterred on April 15, 2019 ,and transferred to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Read Lt. Esmay's story:Remains of WWII soldier from Utica identified

Scientists from DPAA identified the remains as Esmay’s using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also completed a mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Esmay, who was born in Utica in 1917, attended Utica Free Academy and graduated with honors from the New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse University in 1940.

Records show Esmay enlisted in February 1941 in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet while a resident of Oneida.

Steve Howe is the city reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email him at showe@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Return trip eventful for RFA grad, Navy flight instructor

ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

65-year-old man dead after drowning in Lake Ontario

(WSYR-TV) — According to the United States Coast Guard and New York State Police, 65-year-old, George D. Vitetta, from Schenectady N.Y., died after he was swept under a wave and did not resurface in Lake Ontario on July 22, 2022. The Sandy Creek FD Dive Team found the man...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
City
Oneida, NY
City
Arlington, NY
Arlington, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
WKTV

Scarchilli announces official bid for Oneida County sheriff

UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning. Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line. He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Latest From Rome: Guard Injured, Plus A 3-on-1 Inmate Fight

The union representing New York prison guards have released information on two recent incidents at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, including one that involved an attack on a CO. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), a guard was punched in the face several...
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Man and 3-Year-Old Girl Burned by Fireworks in Utica

Charges are possible, but not currently pending, after police were called to the scene of an accident involving fireworks in Oneida County. Officers from the Utica Police Department and emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Rutger Street at approximately 10:15pm on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after receiving a call about injuries caused by fireworks.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man accused of stalking

WHITESBORO — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges for threatening people during a domestic dispute in Whitesboro late Tuesday night, according to the Whitesboro Police. Police said John Carlos-Soto, of Rome, threatened two people with a weapon during a dispute on Main Street in Whitesboro at about 11:23...
WHITESBORO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howe
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff bomb unit identifies suspicious package

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Chainsaw found outside Lewis County Fairgrounds

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a chainsaw. The tool was found along the fence outside of the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in the Village of Lowville on July 23. If you believe the chainsaw is yours, you can...
LOWVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Rome man arrested on weapons charges

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening employees while being escorted out of a bar. According to New York State Police, 41-year-old Zachary J. Martin was at a restaurant/bar named Harpoon Eddie’s located at 611 Park Ave in the village of Sylvan Beach where he allegedly became intoxicated. Police stated that Martin had to be escorted by employees of the business off the premises.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Cemeteries#Army 1st Lt#Japanese
News Channel 34

Woman killed in Route 23 crash

ROXBURY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to New York State Police, a woman was killed yesterday in a crash in the town of Roxbury. New York State Police report that they were called yesterday morning to a report of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 23 in the town of Roxbury. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.
ROXBURY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Utica Police Officer sentenced for violating constitutional rights

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On Thursday, July 21st, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that on Wednesday, July 20th, a former Utica Police Officer was sentenced in federal court for violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force by a law enforcement officer.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Army
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: NBT Bank of Baldwinsville robbery suspect

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for help from our NewsChannel 9 viewers in finding a white man who is a suspect in robbing the NBT Bank of Baldwinsville, located at the intersection of Rt. 31 and Willett Parkway in the town of Lysander. The man was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

After months of deliberating, local meetings end on Oneida DRI

ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
ONEIDA, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy