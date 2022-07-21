ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O'Rourke opens tour across Texas by hearing voter concerns in Pecos, Midland

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
A 28-year-old entering her second year as a middle school teacher in Pecos, afraid of a shooting in her classroom. A mother in Midland considering voting Democrat for the first time, but worried about her children's job security in the oil industry. A retiree and veteran in Pecos, wondering how seniors would fare with O’Rourke as governor.

They were a few of the hundreds of people who turned out to hear Beto O'Rourke speak in Pecos and Midland on Wednesday in the first full day of the "Drive for Texas" tour. Diverse, multi-generational crowds showed the Democratic candidate for governor is connecting with voters outside Texas' biggest cities on key campaign issues including gun control, improving the education system, and expanding health care access.

The O'Rourke campaign will travel to more than 65 Texas counties in the span of 49 days hoping close in on incumbent Greg Abbott's lead in the polls. O'Rourke kicked off the tour on July 19 in his hometown of El Paso. He is challenging Abbott in the Nov. 8 general election.

At both stops, the Democratic candidate for governor made his pitch to West Texas voters and then handed the mic to members of the crowd. The doubts, fears and hopes poured out.

Campaigning in Midland, former home of George H.W. and George W. Bush, O'Rourke drew a crowd of over 400.

"I don't care if you're a Republican, a Democratic, an independent," O'Rourke said. "This extreme, radical, fringe agenda, that's Greg Abbott. That's not us."

It was standing room only in a Pecos community center as councilwoman Valerie Trujillo opened the event at noon, speaking in support of reproductive rights and gun control measures. Pecos is in Reeves County, on the edge of the Permian Basin oil fields. O’Rourke beat Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Reeves in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, but the county went for Donald Trump for president in 2020. A handful of protesters, some from other parts of the state, gathered outside the event.

Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Susan Hays followed, calling for sustainable economic development across the Permian Basin and reinvigorating the local agricultural sector, long known for Pecos cantaloupes.

O’Rourke hit on central campaign points: gun control, bringing down inflation and cost of living, improving educational quality and upping teacher salaries.

Audience members including Annelisa Gonzales, 28, asked questions.

"I shouldn't feel like I have one of the dangerous jobs in America right now," said Gonzales, who teaches sixth grade social studies in Pecos.

“There’s a lot of apathy and it’s hard to feel like anything will get done,” she said in an interview. “But it’s situations like this, with him showing up here, that make me think something could really happen.”

Another 95 miles up I-20, the Martin Luther King Community Center in Midland was packed for the 5 p.m. event. O’Rourke’s campaign counted 441 attendees. As the candidate began his speech, two audience members attempted to disrupt the event and were eventually escorted outside. Midland County resoundingly went to Trump in the past two presidential elections.

But local speakers including Courtney Ratliff made the case that Midland isn’t as deep red as many outsiders think. Ratliff led the successful effort to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Midland.

O’Rourke said he wants to keep oil and gas industry jobs in West Texas while pioneering renewable energies including wind and solar.

“Some country, some people are going to come up with the innovation, they’ll possess the ingenuity, and they will win the future,” O’Rourke said. “I want that to happen in Texas and I want that to be headquartered right here in the Permian Basin.”

Precinct 3 Judge Billy Johnson said the dialogue between O’Rourke and attendees in Midland of different ages, races and political persuasions provided an alternative to polarized political debate.

“This looks like what America should look like, and acting like what people should act like,” he said.

Comments / 17

Governor Lew Wallace
2d ago

Thank you Cheryl and all you Democrats for nominating this 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡for Governor. It has made Abbotts re-election so much easier.

Reply(2)
7
