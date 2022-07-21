ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Temperatures could feel like 100 or higher this weekend in Tri-State area

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail


 3 days ago
The Tri-State area could see heat advisories this weekend with hot temperatures the next few days and what could feel like more than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index, or how hot it feels, is forecast to be in the lower 100s on Sunday in the Tri-State region and could approach that on Saturday in local parts of Pennsylvania, weather service meteorologists said Thursday morning.

"It's a hot stretch. Of course, this is the hottest time of the year too," said meteorologist Kevin Fitzgerald with the State College forecast office.

The weather service's State College forecast office posted a hazardous-weather statement online Thursday morning due to heat indices expecting to reach between 90 and 95 Thursday for the forecast region. The statement also notes heat and humidity are to peak Sunday afternoon.

If the heat index is expected to sustain at least 100 degrees for a couple hours locally in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the weather service issues a heat advisory. That threshold rises to 105 degrees farther east, like in Frederick County, Md., because the average conditions tend to be warmer closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, said Kyle Pallozzi, meteorologist with the Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

Tim Rowland's column:Reach the beach? Apparently it's bad for the environment

As of Thursday morning, the forecasted heat index for Sunday in Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle is 101 degrees, though it could be as high as 104 degrees, Pallozzi said.

The forecasted heat index for Sunday in Franklin and Fulton counties in Pennsylvania is the lower 100s, said meteorologist Greg DeVoir with the State College, Pa., forecast office. The area could approach heat indices that high on Saturday as well, he said.

Take precautions during extreme heat

DeVoir advised people to avoid exposure in the sun, especially during peak hours, and not to overexert themselves.

"We have people succumb to heat more than any other weather" phenomena, DeVoir said. That includes death and heat-related illnesses that can be very serious, he said.

Some people cannot avoid being outside because of their jobs, but if you can, avoid the sun and get in air conditioning, DeVoir said. Stay hydrated with water and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Avoid exertion during the heat of the day when the sun is overhead, preventing the body from cooling, DeVoir said. That is usually late morning to mid- to late afternoon.

The peak heat index at the Hagerstown Regional Airport was 94 degrees at 5:53 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the weather service's website.

With the warming trend, the weather service posted cautionary statements to never leave children or pets in vehicles even if the windows are open. Temperatures inside a vehicle can be 30 to 40 degrees hotter than the air outside, according to a weather graphic.

Temps and heat indices for Tri-State

For Washington County and the Eastern Panhandle, the Thursday forecast called for a high of 93 and a heat index that could reach 97 degrees, Pallozi said.

There's a little break on Friday and then Saturday is forecast to reach a high of 96 degrees and a heat index topping out around 97 again.

The high temp on Sunday is forecast to be 98 with a heat index of 101, though it could go up to 104 degrees, Pallozi said.

For Franklin and Fulton counties, the high is forecast to be 91 degrees Thursday and 92 on Friday with the heat index hovering in the upper 90s both days, DeVoir said.

On Saturday, the high is expected to be 93 with a heat index that could approach the lower 100s, he said. By Sunday, the high is forecast to be 96 degrees with the heat index in the lower 100s.

The low temperatures for most of the Tri-State area through Sunday night are forecast to be in the low to mid 70s, according to the weather service's website.

Whether the area will get a break Monday, remains to be seen, Pallozi said.

A frontal boundary is expected to drop south, and if it gets here the temperature could drop to the 80s. As of Thursday, the forecasted high for Monday is 89 degrees in the Washington County area, Pallozi said.

