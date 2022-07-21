ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Why UNC football coach Mack Brown is disappointed new ACC schedule format ends divisions

By Adam Smith, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown said Thursday he would’ve preferred the ACC not scrap its divisional format as part of the impending move to a new scheduling model.

“I was disappointed that we changed it,” Brown said at the ACC Kickoff preseason event, where the Tar Heels made the media day rounds.

UNC’s long-standing series against Virginia, nicknamed the South’s Oldest Rivalry, will endure as part of the ACC’s new scheduling structure that begins in 2023 and dissolves the league’s divisional format.

In-state rivals Duke and NC State join Virginia as the Tar Heels’ primary opponents in the conference’s new 3-5-5 model.

Matchups against those primary opponents continue annually across a four-year cycle from 2023-26, while North Carolina will play the ACC’s other 10 teams twice during that period, once at home and once on the road.

The new scheduling model calls for each ACC team to face all 13 conference opponents, home and away, at least once during the four-year cycle.

With the elimination of the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, all 14 ACC teams will compete in one division starting in 2023. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will advance to the ACC championship game in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“I’m a guy that believed in the divisions,” Brown said. “I love having Coastal and Atlantic. I loved having a championship game with the two winners. I thought it was that way a lot of the time with the North and the South and the Big 12 when I was there (at Texas).

“But it also gives our team and our coaches some opportunities to play people that they wouldn’t play as often and maybe a chance for the ACC to match up better teams.”

North Carolina and Virginia have met 126 times in football. Only the Minnesota-Wisconsin series, the annual Big Ten battle for Paul Bunyan’s axe, has been played more often among rivalries on the bowl level of college football.

The ACC began divisional play in 2005, after conference expansion added Miami, Virginia Tech and Boston College. Pittsburgh and Syracuse joined in 2013, followed by Louisville in 2014. Notre Dame, an ACC sports member but not for football, has played a rotation of five opponents from the ACC each season since 2014.

NCAA rules had mandated that leagues with 12 or more members hold football conference championship games between the winners of two divisions. With leagues continuing to grow, the NCAA Division I Council in May approved the deregulation of the rule, which had limited a league’s autonomy in determining its championship game participants.

ACC football primary partners

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pittsburgh: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

2023 UNC football ACC opponents

Home — Duke, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia

Away — Clemson, Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt

2024 UNC football ACC opponents

Home — Boston College, NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech

Away — Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia

2025 UNC football ACC opponents

Home — Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia

Away — Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

2026 UNC football ACC opponents

Home — Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

Away — Boston College, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Why UNC football coach Mack Brown is disappointed new ACC schedule format ends divisions

