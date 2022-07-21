ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Tears, And Some Jeers, As Italy's Draghi Resigns

By Emilio Parodi, Crispian Balmer
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Even for a country like Italy, which is steeped in political intrigue and used to revolving-door governments, the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has stunned the nation. Draghi quit on Thursday after losing the support of three coalition partners, opening the way for an early election in...

International Business Times

Tell Us Where Russian Troops Are Living, Ukraine Tells Citizens In Key Region

Ukraine's defence ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities. The statement by the ministry's defence intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around the southern...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Port; Kyiv Says It Is Still Preparing Grain Exports

Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike blatant "barbarism" showing Moscow...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Outraged By Strike On Odesa, Ukraine Still Prepares To Resume Grain Exports

Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes on Odesa...
INDUSTRY
Person
Mario Draghi
International Business Times

Germany's Uniper Gets 15 Billion Euro State Bailout To Avert Collapse

Uniper on Friday received a 15 billion euros ($15.2 billion) bailout from the German government to save the gas importer that is the biggest casualty of Europe's energy crisis so far. The state rescue caps weeks of negotiations between Germany and Finland, which controls Uniper's majority shareholder Fortum. It provides...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Russia Says Missiles Sank Ukrainian Warship In Odessa Port Strikes

Russia said Sunday that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port key to a freshly-inked grain export deal had targeted military infrastructure at the facility, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine and its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port -- that came...
MILITARY
International Business Times

What We Know About The Russia-Ukraine Grain Deal

Russia and Ukraine are due Friday to sign an elusive agreement designed to resume grain shipments across the Black Sea for the first time since the Kremlin's invasion in February. Here is what we know about the deal:. A joint command and control centre will be set up in Istanbul...
INDUSTRY
#Italy#Russia#Italians
International Business Times

France's Eutelsat Close To Deal For UK Satellite Operator OneWeb -sources

French satellite company Eutelsat is poised to buy British rival OneWeb in a deal that could be announced as early as Monday, two sources close to the negotiations said on Sunday. OneWeb was valued at $3.4 billion in its most recent funding round, one of the sources said. Eutelsat already...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis flew from Rome to Edmonton, Alberta, where his welcoming party included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, an Inuk who is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. Francis had no official events scheduled Sunday, giving him time to rest before his meeting Monday with survivors near the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Francis, in a wheelchair, exited the back of his plane with the help of an ambulift before being driven in a compact white Fiat to an airport hangar where he was greeted by Trudeau, Simon and other dignitaries. Indigenous drums and chanting broke the silence as the welcome ceremony began. A succession of Indigenous leaders and elders greeted the pope and exchanged gifts.
RELIGION
International Business Times

Ukraine Works To Resume Grain Exports, Flags Russian Strikes As Risk

Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Exclusive-Rights Group Seeks Arrest Of Former Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa In Singapore

A rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore's attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the South Asian nation's decades-long civil war. The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Rajapaksa committed grave breaches of...
WORLD
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
Place
Rome, IT
International Business Times

Kyiv Says Will Only Sign Grain Deal With Turkey, UN

Ukraine said Friday it would only sign an agreement to unblock its grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations, shunning Russia, as delegations gathered in Istanbul to relieve a global food crisis. Moscow and Kyiv are expected later Friday to decide a mechanism to allow Ukraine to export its...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:. Ukraine and Russia are set to sign a deal to unblock grain exports and relieve a global food crisis. Up to 25 million tonnes of wheat and other grain have been blocked in Ukrainian ports by Russian warships and landmines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Orange And MasMovil Sign $19 Billion Merger Agreement In Spain

Orange and MasMovil have signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in Spain in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion, the two telecoms firms said in a statement on Saturday. The merger, which follows exclusive talks that began in early March, will create the...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Chad Rebels Restart Peace-building Talks With Interim Military Authorities

Chad rebels said on Friday they would renew their participation in peace-building talks with the interim authorities, after breaking off negotiations last week. The decision revives the possibility of their participation in a national dialogue in August that is meant to be a precursor to long-awaited elections after interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power following his father's death last year.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Pope Arrives In Canada On Tour Of 'Penance' For Indigenous Abuse

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a week-long trip that will center around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that indigenous children endured at mostly church-run residential schools. "This is a trip of penance. Let's say that is its spirit,"...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Port, Putting Landmark Grain Deal At Risk

Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. The deal signed on Friday by Moscow and Kyiv and...
MILITARY
International Business Times

EU Gives Hungary A Month To Act Before Moving To Suspend Funds

The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc's 2021-2027 budget. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the "conditionality mechanism",...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Pope Heads To Canada To Make Amends For Indigenous School Abuse

Pope Francis was headed to Canada Sunday for a chance to personally apologise to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church. The head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics will be met at Edmonton's international airport by Canadian Prime...
RELIGION

