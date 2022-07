A missing 13-year-old boy and his 9-year-old step-brother may be endangered, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to a home at the Brandon Trail Apartments around 4:20 a.m. on Monday where they say Elijah Doakes and his younger brother Jeremiah Hall were reported missing. According to police, the boys left the apartment with Elijah's father's car keys and pistol. TPD says the officers determined the children had gone to the QuikTrip at 51st and Lewis where they were seen getting into a white Dodge SUV with four unknown adults around 6:40 a.m.

