A judge is recommending that Sonoma County’s pension fund lawsuit against major banks be turned into a class-action suit. The lawsuit filed by Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association in 2017, in conjunction with three other public pension funds and a company called Torus Capital targets six major banks, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. The suit accuses the banks of colluding to block financial information about stock loans that could’ve been beneficial to the plaintiffs. They’re seeking monetary damages and more transparency in the securities exchange market. A judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York must now decide whether to enact the recommendation. The banks will have until October to challenge the recommendation and a final decision could come as late as March of 2023.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO