We now know more about the crash that shut down a portion of Louisiana Highway 13 on Sunday. Louisiana State Police say it began around 8:00 a.m. when troopers responded to the crash, which happened on the Crowley Eunice Highway north of Louisiana Highway 370 in Acadia Parish. Investigators say 62-year-old James Anthony Cormier of Crowley was driving an 18-wheeler north on the highway when he drove off a curve into a utility pole before overturning. Troopers say despite being restrained Cormier was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

CROWLEY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO