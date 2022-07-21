Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter

At Outdoor Life, we appreciate top-end gear and innovation, but we also appreciate value and a good bargain—especially when it comes to budget hunting rifles. Hunting gear is expensive, and flagship model rifles like the Tikka T3X, Weatherby Mark V, Browning X-bolt, and Nosler M21 will range in price from $800 to $2,000—and that’s without a scope. Although more-expensive rifles typically have appreciable value and quality, it’s bang-for-the-buck that resonates with many hunters. Knowing this, we put the following budget hunting rifles to the test.
Comments / 0