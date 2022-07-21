Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter

Snap Ships Tactics is an upcoming game featuring the popular Snap Ships line of toys battling each other for tabletop supremacy. Earlier this week, Snap Ships launched the Kickstarter for Snap Ships Tactics, a new tabletop game that uses the popular toy line as the basis of a tabletop skirmish game. In Snap Ships Tactics, players build a custom spaceship using various real-world parts and corresponding tactic cards. When the ship is built, they place it on a stand and put it on the tabletop to see how it fares against a foe. Players move their ship every turn before rolling dice based on their weaponry. Critical hits disable an opponent's parts, literally removing them from the enemy ship.

