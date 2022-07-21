Wilmington hit-and-run suspect arrested

Police arrested Karen Haught, the alleged driver, in her Billerica home.

Karen Haught. Wilmington Police Department

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington that seriously injured a woman Wednesday morning.

Karen Haught, 52, of Billerica, was taken into custody at her residence without incident Wednesday evening, said Wilmington police.

Haught is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, operating with a revoked driver’s license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violation. She will be arraigned at Woburn District Court Thursday morning.

“I am proud of the incredible work done by the members of my department with help by the community,” Chief Joseph Desmond said. “We know this arrest cannot take away the physical and emotional pain of the victim and her family, but we hope it can help by holding someone accountable for what never should have happened.”

Police had shared images of the vehicle Haught was allegedly driving — a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra missing a hubcap on the front passenger side wheel — Wednesday afternoon in the hopes that someone might recognize it, and that night, someone did.

A tow truck driver saw the car parked in a driveway, reported CBS News. Police then went to the residence and arrested Haught.

The 64-year-old Wilmington woman who was the victim of the hit-and-run was struck by the driver around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the Nichols Street area, near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines, police said.

She was walking on the sidewalk with a friend and a dog, according to Wilmington police.