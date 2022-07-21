ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington hit-and-run suspect arrested

By Madeleine Aitken
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Police arrested Karen Haught, the alleged driver, in her Billerica home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yviPa_0gngAzfp00
Karen Haught. Wilmington Police Department

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington that seriously injured a woman Wednesday morning.

Karen Haught, 52, of Billerica, was taken into custody at her residence without incident Wednesday evening, said Wilmington police.

Haught is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, operating with a revoked driver’s license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violation. She will be arraigned at Woburn District Court Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39G8iG_0gngAzfp00

“I am proud of the incredible work done by the members of my department with help by the community,” Chief Joseph Desmond said. “We know this arrest cannot take away the physical and emotional pain of the victim and her family, but we hope it can help by holding someone accountable for what never should have happened.”

Police had shared images of the vehicle Haught was allegedly driving — a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra missing a hubcap on the front passenger side wheel — Wednesday afternoon in the hopes that someone might recognize it, and that night, someone did.

A tow truck driver saw the car parked in a driveway, reported CBS News. Police then went to the residence and arrested Haught.

The 64-year-old Wilmington woman who was the victim of the hit-and-run was struck by the driver around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in the Nichols Street area, near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines, police said.

She was walking on the sidewalk with a friend and a dog, according to Wilmington police.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Rt. 24 crash, car fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Rt. 24 in Avon early Saturday. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said a sedan and dump truck collided under the Harrison Boulevard overpass. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
AVON, MA
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police respond to ‘active crime scene’

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln responding to an ‘active crime scene’ Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billerica, MA
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Billerica, MA
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Everett shooting victim identified

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a July 19 fatal shooting has been identified as Jarmahl Sutsen, 38, of Lynn, according to the Middlesex County DA’s office. As 7NEWS previously reported, Sutsen was found dead inside a home on Central Street Tuesday morning. Several neighbors told 7NEWS that...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

One woman killed, another hospitalized after early morning crash in Avon

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a crash on Route 24 in Avon that left one woman dead following a collision between a sedan and a dump truck. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24, under the Harrison Boulevard overpass.
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Billerica woman facing charges in Wilmington hit-and-run crash

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Karen Haught, 52, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Woburn District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, operating with a revoked drivers license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violation, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Woburn District Court#Hyundai#Cbs News
whdh.com

Dorchester man arrested after allegedly dealing drugs at Macy’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside a Macy’s store, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department. Edison Arias, 29, was arrested and charged with trafficking and distributing Class A drugs after police say security footage identified the man partaking in a drug transaction inside the department store.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Missing Worcester Teens May Be Together, Police Say; 3 Others Also Sought

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a total of five missing 16-year-olds. Authorities said Thursday they were looking for Janisally Muller, who left her home on Adams Street at some point that day. On Friday, police said they were also looking for 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez, who had lest been seen leaving her own home on Adams Street.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wutv29.com

Massachusetts man, 21, charged with killing veteran Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man with an extensive criminal history is accused of opening fire on two Rochester Police officers Thursday night. Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng were conducting surveillance on Bauman Street near Laser Street as part of a murder investigation. Other police - in both marked and unmarked vehicles - were in the area, as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
homenewshere.com

Police, fire chiefs give updates on Route 62 work

WILMINGTON - The Wilmington Select Board invited Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh and Police Chief Joe Desmond to their meeting on Monday night to discuss recent service updates and the plans for National Night Out. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell asked Cavanaugh to detail the fire department’s safety plans for the...
WILMINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 38-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Everett Home

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Everett earlier this week as 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutsen, of Lynn, the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office said. Sutsen was found inside his home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the office reports. No arrested have been made...
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Suspect in standoff that shut down I-495 wanted for "multiple" bank robberies

ANDOVER - The man who shot and killed himself in a standoff that shut down Route 495 in Andover Tuesday evening was a suspect in a string of bank robberies, police said Wednesday.It started just after 7 p.m. when a State Trooper spotted a BMV that police had been looking for parked outside a bank in Methuen. The car had been linked to multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The man in the car, later identified as 49-year-old Anthony Miele of Quincy, drove away and the trooper followed him. State Police said they tried to pull him over,...
ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, police warn of check washing scheme

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy