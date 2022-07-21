ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of Pagaya Are Falling After Exploding Higher Yesterday

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of the fintech company Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) traded more than 16% lower as of 10:34 a.m. ET today after surging more than 100% at one point yesterday for no obvious reason.

So what

Pagaya recently started trading publicly last month after merging with and going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) at an $8.5 billion valuation.

SPACs, which are essentially shell companies that provide an alternative avenue for private companies to go public, were all the rage in 2021. But many companies went public through SPACs when market valuations were much higher, which has resulted in many former SPAC companies selling off intensely as soon as they go public.

Yesterday, Pagaya filed its registration statement, which revealed that it only had a public float of about 945,000 shares, representing 0.1% of the pro forma ordinary shares outstanding.

It also looks like the short interest at the end of June was close to 170,000 shares, or roughly 18% of the public float, which likely set up some kind of short squeeze. Even after the huge rally yesterday, shares of Pagaya are still down close to 48% on the year.

Now what

Pagaya leverages artificial intelligence to better evaluate credit decisions and help partner financial institutions and other fintech companies gain more customers more efficiently.

The company certainly looks interesting but an $8.5 billion valuation is likely too rich in the current market, considering the company took a more than $91 million loss in 2021.

I am intrigued by the company but am going to take a very cautious approach to the stock right now, considering market conditions and considering more shares are likely to eventually come onto the market from existing Pagaya shareholders or from investors who made a private investment in the stock, otherwise known as a PIPE.

10 stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies Ltd.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Short Interest#Fintech Companies#Pagaya Technologies
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock With 127% Upside, According to Wall Street

The cloud computing industry could be worth over $1.5 trillion annually by 2030. DigitalOcean has carved out a lucrative niche by targeting small to mid-size business customers. The company is showing strength across most of its core financial metrics. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Struggling Stocks That Could Fall Even Further in the Second Half

Novavax's recent EUA is good news, but it may be too little, too late. Starbucks isn't an inflation-friendly stock, and more of its workers unionizing could put pressure on its margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar in the Second Half of 2022

Axsome Therapeutics could have a big catalyst on the way with the potential FDA approval of AXS-05. Maravai Lifesciences continues to deliver strong revenue growth despite its dismal stock performance. Novocure awaits results from four late-stage studies that could dramatically expand its market. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Bear Market

Both of these stocks have proved themselves capable of raising their payouts over the long run. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate that hasn't missed a dividend payment in nearly a century. With leading positions in markets for consumer healthcare goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson's diversified business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Is Buying Nvidia Stock -- Should You?

Eric Cuka has positions in Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy