A final goodbye to the "Dead Zone" when my expectations of nothing will soon turn into expectations of something!. So we got that goin' for us, which is nice. Another note on Randy Duncan: He was highly regarded in both football and basketball for his high school, Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt. In the latter sport, he was an all-state guard in 1954 and led his team to the state championship game. However, Duncan and Roosevelt lost that game to the Muscatine Little Muskies. My father was the Muskies' coach.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO