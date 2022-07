Ty Gibbs did not expect to be the driver filling in for Kurt Busch at Pocono Raceway, but he’s naturally excited to get behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car. “I’m very thankful to come into this whole thing,” Gibbs said outside the 23XI Racing team hauler after spending time getting acclimated to the car in the garage. “I just want to say, first of all, all prayers up to Kurt, and I hope he gets better. He’s been a tremendous help to this team. We’ll see what we can do. They look like they have a fast McDonald’s TRD Camry.”

