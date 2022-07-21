Trump watched TV during Jan. 6 riots, House Jan. 6 committee preview video shows

R ep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the two GOP lawmakers on the Jan. 6 select committee , took to social media Thursday to preview the panel's prime-time hearing, taking aim at former President Donald Trump for watching television instead of taking stronger action to stop the siege on the Capitol.

Tuesday’s hearing — which Kinzinger is expected to lead, along with Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) — is expected to place a strong emphasis on what the former president was doing during the 3 hours and 7 minutes before he called on rioters to go home.



Kinzinger tweeted out a clip showing senior Trump staffers — including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence Keith Kellogg, former presidential executive assistant Molly Michaels, and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone —testifying that he was watching the violence at the Capitol on TV in the dining room instead of working with officials to address the deadly riot.

The hearing is the latest in a series the panel has conducted laying out its findings from the investigation into the Capitol breach, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 election, which Joe Biden won, and the former president’s role in the events that took place.

It is expected to be the final public hearing before Congress breaks for its August recess, with former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former Trump deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger slated to testify.