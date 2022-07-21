Flood Advisory issued for Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hancock County in east Tennessee South central Lee County in southwestern Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Jonesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kyles Ford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HANCOCK COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO