Oliver Hudson Sends Birthday Wishes For ‘My Partner In Fun’ Daughter Rio

The Hudson family had reason to party this summer, even more than the season usually calls for by itself. July 18 marked the birthday of one nine-year-old Rio, and her dad Oliver Hudson was only too glad to celebrate the occasion with a fun, festive photo.

Rio is Hudson’s daughter with wife and fellow actor Erinn Bartlett, who the Rules of Engagement star married back in 2006. Born in 2013, Rio Laura is the younger sister of brothers Wilder Brooks Hudson and Bodhi Hawn Hudson. This makes Goldie Hawn a very happy, proud grandmother. As for Hudson, he made sure to make this birthday tribute especially sweet!

Oliver Hudson wishes Rio a happy ninth birthday

On Monday, Hudson took to Instagram to celebrate his youngest child and only daughter Rio. “My ladybug lemon turned 9 today,” the caption reads. “ My partner in fun! She’s fearless and is confident in who she is.. can’t really ask for much more! But when the boys start coming around she won’t like me anymore.”

The accompanying photo shows Hudson and Rio totally spangled in red, white, and blue. Rio looks ready for the outdoors with a red outfit, tall stars-and-stripes socks, and her hair tied back. Dad Hudson has a pair of American flag overalls along with a huge grin on his face. The picture has received a lot of love from his followers, with one user assuring him, “You will always be her number one.”

Family and film

Hodson’s hobbies include acting and embarrassing his children / Instagram

Work and family time define Oliver Hudson’s days, which usually also include some doses of “insanity” provided by Hudson himself. On the one hand, he loves pulling stunts, though his family has become wise to some of his tactics. “They’re so used to my insanity that I can’t get anything by them now,” he admitted. “The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they’re just like, ‘Dad, please chill out.’ But I do my best to embarrass them.”

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT, Oliver Hudson, ‘Kids’, (Season 1, airing March 5, 2007), 2007-. photo: Robert Voets / © CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

On the other, he has remained active in the entertainment industry to this day. 2007 to 2013 were ruled by a hundred episodes of Rules of Engagement and he had a main role in Scream Queens from 2015 to 2016. He’s also been in the original The Christmas Chronicles, which sees his own mom Goldie Hawn and father figure Kurt Russell as the gift-giving couple.

Happy birthday, Rio!