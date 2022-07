Tuesday night at approximately 7:51pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone was missing and had possibly drowned in Waldo Lake. Deputies along with Search and Rescue personnel were enroute when they learned that the male had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders on scene. Bystanders administered CPR until medics arrived. Upon their arrival, medics additionally administered CPR but the male did not survive. Deputies learned that the victim, a 24 year old male, had been sailing when he decided to go for a swim. His sailboat drifted away from him and he eventually slipped beneath the surface. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

2 DAYS AGO