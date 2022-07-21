ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 94

I.K Rico
3d ago

Wonderful now is the nephew going to face charges for malicious litigation, harassment and making false statements to law enforcement?

Reply(5)
55
E J
2d ago

I'm sorry he had to go through that, people who are famous even family members goes after them. look at BRITNEY SPEARS and her family members still going after her 💰, they even try to have her committed and have her kids taken away from her. She was good enough to sing, dance, make movies, she's a artist but not good enough to take care of her money abd kids.

Reply
9
Evelyn Wieler
2d ago

The nephew was receiving death threats. But all this famous that live a sleazy life are falling little by little one way of the other.Ricky reputation is going to be on line for now on.

Reply(3)
16
Related
TMZ.com

Ricky Martin's Brother Defends Him, Backs Claim Nephew Has Problems

Ricky Martin's brother is backing his sibling's claim that their nephew -- who's accusing Ricky of domestic violence and incest -- is a deeply troubled guy. Eric Martin took to social media this week to air out his grievances about the case playing out in Puerto Rico ... starting out by saying that just because someone takes out a protective order under this statute -- which is admittedly serious -- does not necessarily mean the alleged victim is telling the truth ... and that the facts still must be vetted thoroughly.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing#Domestic Violence#Stalking#Attorneys#Tmz
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
BET

R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Deviant Behavior And Being Estranged From His Children

Convicted felon R. Kelly is now playing the blame game versus accepting responsibility for his alleged predatory behavior. In an exclusive from Radar Online, a psychiatric evaluation revealed that Kelly seemingly blames his ex-wife Drea Kelly for his deviant behavior and for being estranged from his three adult children– Joann (24), Jaah (22), and Robert Kelly, Jr. (20).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

198K+
Followers
48K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy