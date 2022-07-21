ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WPD Asks for Public's Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Questioning

thisweekinworcester.com
thisweekinworcester.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection...

thisweekinworcester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help to find 3 missing teens

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find three teens: Sabrina Dirgham, 16, Thomas Noponen, 16, and Caleb Coburn, 16. The trio left their Queen Street residence Wednesday night and have not returned. Anyone with information on their location is asked to...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police respond to ‘active crime scene’

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln responding to an ‘active crime scene’ Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

July 22, 2021: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
ABC6.com

Police and environmental police search for missing girl in water

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments, environmental police, and dive teams are in Lincoln searching for a missing child Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to the Lincoln Woods State Park by the boat ramp. Smithfield divers are assisting. ABC 6 is on scene and will provide updates.
LINCOLN, RI
westernmassnews.com

Police seek help identifying Springfield robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a robbery last month in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the robbery took place at a convenience store on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue in June. Anyone with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, police warn of check washing scheme

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
BURLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wpd
whdh.com

Everett shooting victim identified

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a July 19 fatal shooting has been identified as Jarmahl Sutsen, 38, of Lynn, according to the Middlesex County DA’s office. As 7NEWS previously reported, Sutsen was found dead inside a home on Central Street Tuesday morning. Several neighbors told 7NEWS that...
EVERETT, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek to Identify Porch Pirate

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a theft investigation. The photos below show a male wearing a light colored polo shirt, black shorts and sunglasses on his head. At least one of the photos posted by Worcester Police show the man outside of a home on Hamilton Street.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Goffstown police say missing 17-year-old has been located

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Goffstown police on Friday announced that a missing 17-year-old girl had been located. The girl previously was last seen around 9 a.m. July 13 leaving a Walmart store in Hooksett. Before she was located, police maintained there was nothing suspicious or criminal about her disappearance, officers...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 38-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Everett Home

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Everett earlier this week as 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutsen, of Lynn, the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office said. Sutsen was found inside his home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the office reports. No arrested have been made...
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

FULL RADIO RECORDING: MSP Pursuit of Bank Robber Anthony Miele Who Died Tuesday in 495 Standoff

On Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police were forced to shutdown I-495 on the Andover Lawrence line due to a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle with a gun to their head while wearing body armor. The incident turned into a standoff on the interstate, resulting in highway and surrounding area to be shut down for over two hours, reopening around 10pm. Drivers were warned to stay clear of the incident, and were rerouted northbound to I-93. You can listen to the full audio below:
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts man accused of dealing drugs in Macy’s, carrying 29 bags of heroin

A Massachusetts man who police say was dealing drugs in Macy’s on Friday is accused of carrying 29 bags of heroin. Officers assigned to District A-1 in Downtown Boston responded around 12:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a person who was taken into custody after allegedly shoplifting at the Macy’s at 450 Washington St., according to a statement from the city’s police department.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy