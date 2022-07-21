Asset Tracking Service Locates, Manages Powered Equipment

Think of all of the variety of devices you use to make purchases—from the phone to the smart TV, technology makes it all possible within a preferred device. Over the past few years of supply chain disruptions and challenges, it only makes sense that shippers should also be able to obtain the transportation capabilities they need to operate within their workflow of choice. As shippers are under more pressure than ever to save time, reduce costs and do more with less—all while navigating a disrupted and ever-changing market – technology that can help streamline and simplify processes will ultimately save time and money.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO