Wilkes-barre, PA

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test.

Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon.

The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

At this time officlas say President Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Nobody
3d ago

I live right outside of Wilkes-Barre Joe is just as hated here as everywhere else. .

7
Susan Smith
3d ago

I am glad he is not coming because we don't need the abortion president coming here.

