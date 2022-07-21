ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPHDT_0gng73V600
Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras, but each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National is the best ode to the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives. Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession, with lyrics like "I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees / I never married but Ohio don't remember me" and "I still owe money to the money to the money I owe / I never thought about love when I thought about home" painting a somber, wistful picture of remembering home.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodbuzz Ohio#U S#Eras#National
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Trio Chapel Hart: Me Next!

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Chapel Hart earned a Golden Buzzer on AGT with a performance of an original song called "You Can Have Him Jolene." "We were so inspired by the song 'Jolene' and we just love the storyline," they told the judging panel. "We figured though, from 1973 to 2022 we could not still be fighting over the same man, so we just decided to tell her, ‘You can just have him, Jolene.'"
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Reveals 16-Song ‘Renaissance’ Tracklist

Beyoncé has finally revealed the tracklist for her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance. The Grammy-winning R&B star revealed the tracklist via her Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 20), nine days before the album hits streaming services on July 29. The 16 tracks on the album include her latest single,...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Watch Ethel Cain’s new video for American Teenager

We're big fans of Ethel Cain, and even bigger fans of this single, American Teenager. And the song – the opener from Ethel's new album Preacher's Daughter – now has an accompanying music video, with the goth-pop singer explaining of the clip: "I was lucky enough to spend the weekend with one of my favourite people Silken Weinberg, who flew down to Florida and spent a couple days with me in my hometown, running around getting sunburnt and riding bikes to the high school football field in town.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs

Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Music Rooms of 6 Famous Musicians

For famous musicians like Kacey Musgraves or Big Sean, listening to and making music are integral parts of everyday life. This importance is plenty evident in AD’s tours of musician’s homes, where the personality of each performer and their connection to their craft are on full display. Below we round up some of the most gorgeous music spaces that have been featured, from the subterranean music studio in Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus’s midcentury-modern home to the airy vinyl-stuffed lounge at Burna Boy’s Lagos, Nigeria, compound. No matter the instruments a musician employs, or what recording tools they keep handy, these rooms stand as a space to honor their most memorable milestones in the field, and also help create new ones.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy