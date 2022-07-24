Mandy Moore Says She Was A 'Shell Of Herself' Before Canceling Tour

Mandy Moore revealed she felt like an “absolute shell of herself,” overwhelmed by life on the road, prior to canceling her latest music tour.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant when we planned the tour,” the singer told Today Parents in an interview published on the show’s website on Wednesday.

The “This Is Us” actor said she was convinced she could “power through” the planned performances. But being pregnant, having a toddler, and living on a tour bus proved too much.

Mandy Moore attends the red carpet for the series finale episode of "This Is Us" on May 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images)

“It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster,” she said. “Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.’”

“I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth,” the entertainer added, explaining she and her bandmates were running on limited sleep.

So, Moore said she made the difficult decision to call off her tour last month.

“Every pregnancy is different,” the actor said. “This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself.”

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend the NBCU FYC House closing night music event on May 25 in Los Angeles. (Photo: David Livingston via Getty Images)

Moore revealed in early June that she and her husband, fellow musician Tayler Goldsmith, were expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to their son August “Gus” Harrison Goldsmith, whose birth they announced in February 2021.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore said in her baby announcement .

She added that her tour would be “slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly said Moore’s son Gus is 2 years old. He is not yet 2; Moore announced his birth in February 2021.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.