“This Is Us” Star Mandy Moore’s Evolution

Mandy Moore Says She Was A 'Shell Of Herself' Before Canceling Tour
Being pregnant, raising a toddler and living on a tour bus proved more than she could handle, the "This Is Us" star admitted.
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Former SNL star's wife terminal diagnosis teaches him 'start looking at the beauty right in front of you'
Comedian Jim Breuer, 55, known for his years on “Saturday Night Live,” his role in the 1998 film “Half Baked” as well as radio and podcasts, recently shared advice based on his experience dealing with his wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis.
Katharine McPhee makes out with, climbs all over David Foster
Katharine McPhee passionately kissed — and climbed all over — her husband, David Foster, in a steamy Instagram post Tuesday. “Poor guy,” the “American Idol” alum jokingly captioned the PDA-filled social media upload. “Too bad he doesn’t get very much attention.” McPhee, 38, rocked a sweatshirt over a mini dress in the slideshow, throwing her leg around the composer, 72, in the first shot. In the second and third photos, the “Over It” singer stood on the composer’s shoes while embracing him. David’s daughter Erin Foster joked in the comments section that she would be “reporting” the post. Music executive Tommy Mottola, meanwhile, wrote, “David..Ua...
People
Jack Osbourne's Pregnant Fiancée Aree Gearhart Shows Off Baby Bump in Third Trimester: 'Still Cookin'
Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart are close to meeting their little one!. On Tuesday, the expectant mom shared a mirror selfie-style bump photo to update friends and fans that she's still pregnant. "Still cookin' i guess," she captioned the photo where she stands in front of the mirror...
Popculture
'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson's Boyfriend Has Dark Past Before Dating Reality Star
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend has a troubling past. Thompson, 16, confirmed in September 2021 that she had been dating Dralin Carswell, 21, since January. The two initially faced backlash from fans due to their age difference, and now new information about Thompson's partner has cast another shadow over the relationship.
The Many Loves of Bradley Cooper: Revisit the Actor’s Dating History
Bradley Cooper has dated a string of high-profile women over the years — and ever since his 2019 split from Irina Shayk, he’s been on the market. The ever-growing attention on the Oscar nominee’s love life started early on in his career. After he broke through in 2001 as Will Tippin in Alias, he found […]
'Dancing with the Stars' couple Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy expecting child
July 15 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have a baby on the way. The professional dancers are expecting their first child together in January 2023. Johnson shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside maternity photos. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she captioned...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Daughter Genevieve: Becoming a Parent ‘Changed My Life’
Becoming a parent changes everything — but for Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, it’s all been for the better. “I get out [to golf] occasionally, but not quite as much,” the Houston Astros player told reporters during MLB spring training in February 2019. “[Having a baby] definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. [But] I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
MLB・
Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death
Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
Beanie Feldstein Cancels Weekend ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due To Tonsillitis; Julie Benko Will Fill In – Update
Beanie Feldstein will miss this weekend’s performances of Broadway’s Funny Girl due to a case of tonsillitis and being “extremely contagious.”. Feldstein’s standby Julie Benko will perform as Fanny Brice this weekend. “You just gotta laugh at a certain point,” Feldstein says in an Instagram video...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Adorable Gift For Pregnant Daughter Kelly Osbourne's Baby
Ozzy Osbourne is dropping hints that he's hoping his newest grandchild will follow in his rockstar footsteps with a music-themed baby gift!. Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together two months ago, and the Black Sabbath rocker couldn't be happier to welcome his fifth grandchild to the family.
Bradley Cooper’s full dating history: All of his girlfriends and an ex-wife
Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin. Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos. Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history....
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather
Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
Mischa Barton Spotted on Rare Outing in Los Angeles While Grocery Shopping: See Photos
Out and about! Mischa Barton was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20. During the outing, The O.C. actress, 36, was seen driving a Range Rover and finding a parking spot, before Mischa headed into a local Trader Joes to pick up some groceries. She...
Katharine McPhee Shows Son Rennie, 17 Months, Exploring the Golf Course: 'Start Em Young'
Katharine McPhee's toddler is learning new skills every day!. The American Idol alum, 38, shared a cute photo of her son, Rennie David, 17 months, on Thursday as he explored a golf course. In the picture, Rennie curiously looks down into the golf hole as he holds the flag pole on top of it.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Director Olivia Newman Explains That Twist Ending
MAJOR SPOILER ALERT for “Where the Crawdads Sing!” If you haven’t seen the movie or want to read the book, steer clear!. A central question of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted to film from Delia Owen’s popular novel, is: Who killed Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson)? At first, it seems the answer might elude viewers — until the final moments of the story subtly reveal what happened to him.
Prince Harry Is ‘Bitter and Resentful’ and ‘Doesn’t Mind if He Hurts People’ in Memoir, Royal Expert Claims
A royal expert shares her thoughts on what Prince Harry will cover in his upcoming memoir, claiming he's 'bitter and resentful' and has 'poison running in his blood.'
Resurfaced Clip of Tom Cruise Sparks Debate on Scientology, Psychiatry
A recent study shows depression may not be caused by a chemical imbalance, leading some people to say Cruise was right for disparaging antidepressants in 2005.
‘The Old Man’ Finale: Producers Address Mysterious Morgan & Whether Zoe (And Those Dogs) Will Be Back
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about the season 1 finale of FX On Hulu’s The Old Man. FX on Hulu’s spy drama The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow wrapped its first season July 21 by answering several burning questions — namely, why Faraz Hamzad was so hellbent at getting to Dan Chase (Bridges) and his daughter, Angela (Alia Shawkat). Seriously, did you see that one coming? Here, Executive Producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz discuss those major reveals and the questions that continue to swirl around Morgan Bote (Joel Grey). DEADLINE So...
