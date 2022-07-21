ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith's Oscar Slap Hasn't Smacked Down His Earning Power As He Pulls Down Staggering $35 Million For Upcoming Film.

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TQEd_0gng4PhE00
Source: MEGA

Will Smith’s controversy at the Oscar has done little to slow his earning power, Radar has learned.

The actor who became a pariah in Hollywood after the “slap heard ‘round the world” still brought in $35 million for one film last year, according to a report from Variety. The upcoming film Emancipation brought in millions for the actor.

Smith ranked second on the list of highest-earning actors behind only Tom Cruise, who is expected to earn more than $100 million from the Top Gun sequel.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been mostly hidden from public view since early in the year when he slapped comedian Chris Rock during an Oscars broadcast. Smith walked on stage and smacked Rock over a joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oemS4_0gng4PhE00
Source: ABC

The comedian targeted Smith’s wife, which drew the actor’s ire.

Shock and condemnation were swift after the slap and Smith apologized in the days following. He has been banned from attending the Oscars for a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on Instagram the next day.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith has kept a low profile since the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OA5LB_0gng4PhE00
Source: ABC

Many wondered how the incident would impact Smith’s earning power in Hollywood, and it appears it hasn’t made much of a dent. His $35 million for the one film ranked ahead of actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell.

Article continues below advertisement

Emancipation is an action movie about an escaped slave and is set to be released in 2023 on Apple TV.

On the female side, Margot Robbie was the top earner taking in $12.5 million for the upcoming Barbie movie. Mille Bobby Brown was second, earning $10 million for Enola Holmes 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pA9Xa_0gng4PhE00
Source: MEGA

Comments / 169

JMan
3d ago

Wonderful, why should it.. will ha so w no worse than so many of his White counterparts they’ve done far worse a. Were allowed to go on with life as they please

Reply(18)
32
Barbara Andros
1d ago

We love you Will Smith. You are a very talented young man. They can’t keep a good man down. But Will let this be a Lesson learn. Keep your kool at all times. Can’t wait to see Bad Boys for life. A fan

Reply(2)
14
chris kerper
2d ago

staged performance by 2 actors..nothing more than publicly stunt for washed-up Hollywood

Reply(2)
16
Related
105.5 The Fan

Chris Rock’s Brother Says Will Smith Slapped Chris Because Jada Pinkett Keeps Mentioning Tupac Shakur

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, thinks the infamous Oscar Slap was brought on by Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, always mentioning Tupac Shakur. Four months after Will Smith shockingly slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards back in March, the incident is still a topic of discussion. Recently, Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, appeared on the Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday (July 14), and shared his thoughts on the slap heard around the world.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Will Smith
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Chris Rock
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Slap#Upcoming Film#Variety#Oscars#Rock
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Yes, Jennifer Garner Has a Boyfriend — and He Is Quite a Catch

If you ask us, actress Jennifer Garner fits the definition of adorkable. The charming and quirky mom of three has a contagious energy that lights up a room. And although her marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck may not have worked out (it happens!), that obviously doesn’t mean that she isn’t an absolute catch.
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

24K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy