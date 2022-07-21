Will Smith's Oscar Slap Hasn't Smacked Down His Earning Power As He Pulls Down Staggering $35 Million For Upcoming Film.

Source: MEGA

Will Smith’s controversy at the Oscar has done little to slow his earning power, Radar has learned.

The actor who became a pariah in Hollywood after the “slap heard ‘round the world” still brought in $35 million for one film last year, according to a report from Variety. The upcoming film Emancipation brought in millions for the actor.

Smith ranked second on the list of highest-earning actors behind only Tom Cruise, who is expected to earn more than $100 million from the Top Gun sequel.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been mostly hidden from public view since early in the year when he slapped comedian Chris Rock during an Oscars broadcast. Smith walked on stage and smacked Rock over a joke.

The comedian targeted Smith’s wife, which drew the actor’s ire.

Shock and condemnation were swift after the slap and Smith apologized in the days following. He has been banned from attending the Oscars for a decade.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on Instagram the next day.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith has kept a low profile since the incident.

Many wondered how the incident would impact Smith’s earning power in Hollywood, and it appears it hasn’t made much of a dent. His $35 million for the one film ranked ahead of actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Will Ferrell.

Emancipation is an action movie about an escaped slave and is set to be released in 2023 on Apple TV.

On the female side, Margot Robbie was the top earner taking in $12.5 million for the upcoming Barbie movie. Mille Bobby Brown was second, earning $10 million for Enola Holmes 2.