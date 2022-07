A stop on a vehicle with broken rear glass resulted in the arrest of an Enfield man on drug charges Monday afternoon. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant E. Richardson and Deputy J. Snider were conducting a “proactive patrol” near South McDaniel Street in Enfield when they observed the Kia Optima in front of them. The deputies also learned that the registration of the vehicle operated by Daquan Whitaker, 27, had expired.

5 DAYS AGO