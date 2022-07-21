FUNDRAISING GOLF THIS SATURDAY

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved the financial report for June – paying bills worth $890,210 and noting the state owes the District at least $705,895 : was presented with the actual FY22 Budget : heard the comparison of the projected and actual tax rate for the 2022 levy : heard update on summer maintenance projects – RCHS brick staining, RCMS roof, RCMS gym floor, & restroom facilities at RCHS football field : heard from the “Let Them Play” group in regards to allow homeschooled students to participate in extracurricular activities in the District : accepted resignations from RCES Teacher Lynn Fisher, RCHS Social Studies Teacher & 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach Chelsea Kermicle, RCHS Spanish Teacher Rob Kirby, RCES Teacher Justine Black, RCES Paraprofessional Heather Anderson – agreed to transfer Holly O’Brien from RCMS Social Worker to Assistant Special Needs Coordinator – agreed to hire Rickie Steber as School Counselor, Monica Grove as RCES Teacher, Robert Wells as RCMS Math Teacher, Payton Angle as Bus Driver, and Shanna Ginder, Stacey Schanda, Amanda Stallard, and Jasmine Wright as RCES Paraprofessionals – approved all extra-curricular assignments and volunteers for the new school year : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board is August 18th, 2022.

