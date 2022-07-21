ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

FUNDRAISING GOLF THIS SATURDAY

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 3 days ago

(NOBLE-WAKEFIELD) The Noble-Wakefield Volunteer Firemen has a fundraising Golf Tournament this Saturday afternoon at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. It's registration at...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

freedom929.com

AREA / LOCAL WEEKEND ACTIVITIES

(PARKERSBURG) The annual Parkersburg Chowder is tomorrow. With around 800 gallons of chowder this year, sales by the bowl or bulk will start at 10:30 in the morning with a drive thru lane and serving in the Community Building. Also pork barbeque, pies, cakes, ice cream, and more. The Little Mr. and Miss Contest will start at 12:00, with the parade line up at 12:45 and parade start time at 1:00 with 2022 Grand Marshall, Erma Knight. Plus the Tractor Display at 10:00 in the morning. Proceeds go to the Parkersburg Oak Hill Cemetery.
PARKERSBURG, IL
freedom929.com

PRE-KINDERGARTEN SCREENING

(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will have another Pre-Kindergarten Screening next Tuesday, July 26th, from 8:00 to 1:00, at the Elementary School in Olney. It’s for any new child to the RCES Pre-K Program and for children at least three years old that live within the Richland County School District. To schedule a required screening appointment, call Jennifer at the Elementary School, at 395-8540, extension 1600.
OLNEY, IL
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
freedom929.com

ROBERT DEAN HUNDLEY, JR.

(OLNEY) The memorial service for Robert Dean Hundley, Jr., age 66, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, July 25, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Hanna Cemetery northwest of Noble. The memorial visitation is also Monday morning, July 25, from 10:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Robert Dean Hundley, Jr. of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved the financial report for June – paying bills worth $890,210 and noting the state owes the District at least $705,895 : was presented with the actual FY22 Budget : heard the comparison of the projected and actual tax rate for the 2022 levy : heard update on summer maintenance projects – RCHS brick staining, RCMS roof, RCMS gym floor, & restroom facilities at RCHS football field : heard from the “Let Them Play” group in regards to allow homeschooled students to participate in extracurricular activities in the District : accepted resignations from RCES Teacher Lynn Fisher, RCHS Social Studies Teacher & 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach Chelsea Kermicle, RCHS Spanish Teacher Rob Kirby, RCES Teacher Justine Black, RCES Paraprofessional Heather Anderson – agreed to transfer Holly O’Brien from RCMS Social Worker to Assistant Special Needs Coordinator – agreed to hire Rickie Steber as School Counselor, Monica Grove as RCES Teacher, Robert Wells as RCMS Math Teacher, Payton Angle as Bus Driver, and Shanna Ginder, Stacey Schanda, Amanda Stallard, and Jasmine Wright as RCES Paraprofessionals – approved all extra-curricular assignments and volunteers for the new school year : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County School Board is August 18th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
freedom929.com

DANETTE STANLEY

(FLORA / CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Danette Stanley, age 68, of Flora, formerly of Clay City, will be held Monday morning, July 25, at 10:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Clay City Cemetery. The visitation is Sunday evening, July 24, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Danette Stanley of Flora, formerly of Clay City.
CLAY CITY, IL
freedom929.com

INFORMATIVE MEETING THIS WEEK

(EFFINGHAM) This past Wednesday, the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) held an informative meeting with lawmakers, prosecutors, and local law enforcement leaders to discuss drug trends in Southeastern Illinois. Topics discussed included fentanyl and methamphetamine trends impacting the region, the financial support for critical grant needs associated with Task Force operations, and the impact associated with narcotics use within the communities served. Current members of the Task Force are the State Police, the Salem & Robinson Police Departments, and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
EFFINGHAM, IL
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Friday Semi Crashes

There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX2Now

Small plane crashes in Centralia, Illinois

CENTRALIA, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Centralia, Illinois. A spokesperson from the Centralia Fire Protection District tells FOX2 that a small, single-engine plane crashed before 2 p.m. Saturday on Woods Lane, which is less than a mile away from the Centralia Municipal Airport.
CENTRALIA, IL
freedom929.com

DAVID LEE SCHUCH

(NEWTON) A private family funeral service will be held for David Lee Schuch, age 55, of Newton. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family. Again, that’s no public services for David Lee Schuch of Newton.
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

SEARCH CONTINUING BY AUTHORITIES

(LOUISVILLE) The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the disappearance of a 26 year old Clay City woman from her home on or about May 5th remains a priority. The authorities say the search for Shadie Thomas has led across state lines with numerous other law enforcement agencies assisting. The Sheriff’s Department says it continues to consider all possible scenarios. Thomas is a white female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Louisville. To remain anonymous, folks can submit information by texting XCRIME to “tip411” or by using the XCRIME app on a smartphone.
LOUISVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

MARY LOU (BERGER) MURRY

(OLNEY) The celebration of life service for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry, age 95, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced, with burial to follow in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s services at a later date for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
KFVS12

1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- An airplane with two people on board crashed near Centralia, Illinois Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The passenger on board died. The single-engine 1948 Beechcraft A35 crashed around 12:45 p.m. into a pool behind a home in the 1500 block of Woods Lane, which...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Pana Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in IDOC For Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

A Pana man was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The following has been released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook Page:. “CHRISTOPHER M. GREAR SENTENCED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL PARTICIPATION IN METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE AND AGGRAVATED FLEEING AND...
PANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan stabbing leads to attempted murder charge

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clinton man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Sullivan. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a call about a reported stabbing on West Graysville Street in Sullivan. Police found the suspect was in the residence once they […]
SULLIVAN, IN

