Few boxers were more dominant, and more well-known, during their peak than Mike Tyson. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Tyson won gold medals in the Junior Olympic Games in 1981 and 1982, before making his professional boxing debut in 1985. He was an instant powerhouse, winning 26 of his first 28 fights by either a KO, or TKO. He would continue to rise in notoriety in 1986, with his first televised fight airing in February of that year.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO