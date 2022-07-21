ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Merrifield’s consecutive game streak ends at 553

By Brian Pitts
ourdavie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Whit Merrifield, the iron man of the major leagues since June of 2018, could not suit up for Kansas City’s game on July 11, the longest active consecutive games played streak came to an end. Merrifield played in a franchise-record 553 straight games for the Royals, the...

www.ourdavie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Royals' Merrifield says he 'poorly articulated' vax remarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals apologized Friday for “poorly articulated” comments about the COVID-19 vaccine after missing the team’s trip to Canada. Merrifield was among 10 Royals players who didn’t travel to Toronto because of their vaccination status for a four-game series against the Blue Jays before the All-Star break last week. The 33-year-old outfielder/second baseman has been a fan favorite in Kansas City. But backlash came quickly and harshly after Merrifield said “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.” He tried to clear up those comments before the Royals opened the second half with a home game against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

MJ Melendez (restricted) behind the plate for Royals on Friday

Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Melendez will resume his normal catching role after the 23-year old spent time on the restricted list during their series in Toronto. In a matchup against right-hander Drew Rasmussen, our models project Melendez...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Austin Slater leading off on Friday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will man center field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to right and Luis Gonzalez was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, our models project Slater to score 11.2 FanDuel points at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Busch not cleared to race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kurt Busch was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and the 23XI Racing driver was replaced by 19-year-old Ty Gibbs. The 43-year-old Busch, who has hinted next season will be his last driving in NASCAR, tweeted he suffered from “concussion-like symptoms” from a hit suffered during Saturday’s qualifying session. “The tests indicate that I am still recovering,” Busch wrote. Busch has made 776 career Cup starts, is the 2004 series champion and in his first season driving for a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. His No. 45 Chevrolet spun on Saturday and slammed into NASCAR’s protective safer barriers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Tejada
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Mike Matheny
The Associated Press

Singer strikes out career-high 12, Royals beat Rays 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs — one earned — three hits and two walks in six innings. “One of the best we’ve ever seen from Brady. Everything was working, it took him just a little time to find that first base side with the sinker and then he found it,” Royals’ manager Mike Matheny said. “He threw some really good changeups but the slider was wipeout today. To get 12 strikeouts, it had to be one of those disappearing sliders and throwing it in the right part of the zone and strikes when we wanted to. One of the best we’ve seen from him, it was a great job.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 7/23/2022

Over: 10 (-112) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Rays are coming out hot out of the All-Star break with a win, putting them now just one and a half games above the Blue Jays in the ever-so-tough AL East division. On the season so far, the Rays are 52-41 and are sitting in second place in the division, but are still 12.0 games behind the Yankees for first. However, the Rays have now won six of their last seven games and are on a roll to find that playoff spot. Their hitting hasn’t been ideal, averaging 4.22 runs per game, but their pitching has been outstanding, showing a collective 3.37 ERA.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rays take on the Royals after Lowe's 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (51-41, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (36-56, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -112, Rays -105; over/under is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy