Legal expert breaks down Texas guns, good Samaritan laws explained

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore. "Texas doesn't have universal background checks. That finally changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke. It was Day 2 for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, on his 49 Day drive across Texas. Today he was in the town of Synder, but once again, in between meetings and rallies, Beto was active on Twitter and attacking his opponent, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO