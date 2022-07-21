Legal expert breaks down Texas guns, good Samaritan laws explained

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore. "Texas doesn't have universal background checks. That finally changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke. It was Day 2 for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, on his 49 Day drive across Texas. Today he was in the town of Synder, but once again, in between meetings and rallies, Beto was active on Twitter and attacking his opponent, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. Abbott vetoed bipartisan support for rural phone and internet services. The result? Texans are paying higher bills as he continues to jack up costs across this state. Beto O'Rourke.
AUSTIN, Texas — Sid Miller wants to expand the use of medical marijuana in Texas. And even though he’s the state’s Agriculture Commissioner, he admits it’s not as much about helping farmers as it is about helping sick Texans. “If it’ll help a toothache, I’m for...
AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) -- Beto O'Rourke is in his first week of a seven-week blitz across the state, and after his Friday night event in Amarillo, he sat down with ABC13 to talk about the state of the campaign as his team planned 70 events in 69 locations over a 49-day stretch. They're calling it the "Drive for Texas."
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. Calling the state tree of Texas a Pee-Can Tree - This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN].
AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska State Troopers have gotten reports of a cyber-crime trend impacting Alaskan youth. The scheme referred to as "sextortion", typically involves a scammer posing as a youth online and developing a relationship with a youth victim. The scammer then asks for inappropriate photos or videos of...
Everyone is feeling the effects of the extreme heat that has blanketed the State of Texas this summer. And our prison population is no exception, but a recent report suggests that many prisoners are subjected to dangerously high temperatures on a daily basis. The report from Texas A&M University's Hazard...
Texans, no need to worry. The "Thot Patrol" is on the case!. A repurposed police car has been spotted around the Lone Star State, according to MySanAntonio. "Protecting your streets and sheets" is written on the side of the car that is labeled as the "Thot Patrol." Reddit user u/Strictlybizzy...
This summer weather in Texas is blazing hot. Wearing as little clothing as possible is one way to find some relief, but I recently saw someone pull up to a convenience store and get out of their car. Nothing unusual about that except I noticed they weren't wearing any shoes.
Investigators have federally indicted 22 individuals directly linked to Mexican cartel traffickers in a Texas meth operation that included parts of Central Texas. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in October of 2019 it identified a criminal enterprise operating within Erath, Hamilton, Comanche, Hill, Bosque, Tarrant, Dallas, Bexar, and Hood Counties.
Texas Gov Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "Operation Lone Star works 24/7 to do the job President Biden refuses to do- secure our southern border and keep America safe." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
Officer-involved shooting reports were submitted for five Texas peace officers who were either injured or involved in the shooting of the 18-year-old gunman at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, based on the reported time of the incident.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is, "calling on Congress to unlock even greater economic potential for Texas & the U.S. by passing the CHIPS Act of 2022". Abbott went on to say, "Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry, w/ over 30K Texans working in this field & major projects investing up to $47B in Texas last year".
EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station. According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at […]
U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.
