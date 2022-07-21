ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal expert breaks down Texas guns, good Samaritan laws explained

Ash Jurberg

Beto criticizes Texas Gov Abbott on gun control

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore. "Texas doesn't have universal background checks. That finally changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke. It was Day 2 for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, on his 49 Day drive across Texas. Today he was in the town of Synder, but once again, in between meetings and rallies, Beto was active on Twitter and attacking his opponent, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
KBAT 99.9

Top 5 Ways To Irritate Someone From Texas

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. Calling the state tree of Texas a Pee-Can Tree - This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN].
fox26houston.com

California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Troopers warn of youth cyber-crime trend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska State Troopers have gotten reports of a cyber-crime trend impacting Alaskan youth. The scheme referred to as "sextortion", typically involves a scammer posing as a youth online and developing a relationship with a youth victim. The scammer then asks for inappropriate photos or videos of...
US105

Yes or No – Is It Legal To Drive Barefoot in Texas?

This summer weather in Texas is blazing hot. Wearing as little clothing as possible is one way to find some relief, but I recently saw someone pull up to a convenience store and get out of their car. Nothing unusual about that except I noticed they weren't wearing any shoes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
MyArkLaMiss

FBI finds missing teen with kidnapper in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station. According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at […]
defendernetwork.com

Cong. Al Green: Gov. Abbott, name person leading Uvalde cover-up

U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX

