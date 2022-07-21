ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

1-year-old baby dead, twin brother injured after Fort Valley apartment shooting

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
A baby was shot and killed in Fort Valley by an unknown gunman Wednesday night, officials said.

Another baby also was shot and is in critical condition, according to Fort Valley Police and Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Police said the deceased, Markailey Ball, 1, was shot around 10:45 p.m at Lakeview Apartments on Edward Street. His twin brother also sustained injuries, as the shooter fired multiple times.

Both Ball and his brother were taken to Atrium Health of Peach County. Ball died on arrival at the emergency room.

The twin brother, whose name has not been released, was transported to Macon Medical Center for more treatment.

Fort Valley Police and GBI are investigating the shooting and could not release additional details.

The Telegraph will update this story.

