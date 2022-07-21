Special Olympics ‘Bowl for the Gold’ happens in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Special Olympics Nevada Bowl for the Gold fundraiser is taking place on Aug. 20. The event raises money for local programs.

It’s also a fun time for families, team building, and interacting with Special Olympic athletes. All the money raised stays in Nevada.

Good Day Anchor John Langeler will emcee the event. You can click here for more information .

