ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412DXs_0gng2Alz00

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police.

At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

The man hit three other vehicles at the second crash sight, according to Anderson. He fled on foot after the accident but was detained.

Anderson said the man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s at least going to be cited for leaving the scene and no insurance, but there may be more charges pending,” Anderson said.

Multiple lanes of traffic were shut down for extended periods of time while officials cleared the scene.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old is dead after a multiple vehicle accident on I-71 N that shut down all lanes Saturday. According to Oldham County Police, around 2:40p.m. Saturday the call came in for a multi-vehicle collision on I-71. Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived on scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

3 injured after boat crash, water rescue on Taylorsville Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Spencer County are investigating a boating accident that left three people injured early Saturday. According to Taylor-Spencer County Fire, the responded to Taylorsville Lake around 3 a.m. following reports of a boat crashing into the bank of the lake. Emergency crews went out on...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-car crash causes closures in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-car crash caused a big traffic backup in downtown Lexington Thursday morning. Police detoured traffic on Newtown Pike, West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way. All lanes are clear now. Officers say a car fleeing a hit and run ended up crashing into a car...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Lexington, KY
wdrb.com

'I see this as a win' | Lexington police tout $2 million drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities. According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered. "This is one of the larger busts we've...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office confirms two people are dead after a crash in Lexington. Police say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Delong Road, near Colliver Lane. That’s not far from Armstrong Mill Road. The coroner’s office says John Mitchell Potter...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man killed in Lexington apartment shooting identified

UPDATE 2:12 P.M. – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a homicide Wednesday afternoon that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Quinton Court. According to the coroner, Kadage Albert Byishimo, of Lexington, died from a gunshot wound. The Lexington Police Department is now investigating his death as a homicide.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Man hits girlfriend with car after robbery

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A Richmond man is facing fifteen charges after police accuse him of multiple crimes. On July 10 around 7 a.m., Richmond Police say officers responded to a home on Turpin Drive after a report came in of a robbery. The victim told police her boyfriend forcibly took money from her and, […]
RICHMOND, KY
deltanews.tv

Lexington Chief... out after secret recording released

LEXINGTON - The controversy over the firing of a police chief in Holmes county hasn't died down at all tonight. City leaders in Lexington fired chief Sam Dobbins this week, after an officer came forward with a recording peppered with racial comments and other obscenities. A partial transcript reads:. “I...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Standoff With Suspects Leads To Drug Bust

Five people were recently arrested in Laurel County with a large amount of drugs seized in the process. An undercover drug buy took place off of exit 49 on I-75 on Monday. According to officials, the situation quickly turned around as one suspect held the other two at gunpoint as officers moved in.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Fayette County coroner emphasizes pool safety after recent children’s drowning deaths

Recent drowning deaths of small children investigated by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office have prompted officials to ask people to keep pool safety in mind this summer. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said his office recently reviewed the deaths of a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old who had both drowned. The drownings happened outside Fayette County, but both children were taken to Lexington hospitals.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Lexington Herald-Leader

Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man walks into Lexington health department with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Newtown Pike Wednesday. According to officers, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into where the man was shot continues.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington residents arrested in ‘record’ drug seizure, Kentucky sheriff’s office says

Four Lexington residents have been arrested and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a record drug seizure after an incident at a local gas station. Following a two-day investigation, local and federal officials seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 4 pounds of cocaine, various amounts of fentanyl and heroin, and three guns, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
wtloam.com

UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever

An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. It later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. Lt. Chris Edwards said one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in. Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive. At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl. Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of the sheriff’s office. All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Freeman, Steele Charged With Robbery In 2021 Shooting Death

Additional charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Lexington woman last year in Harrodsburg. Two men—Robert Kegan Freeman, 19, of 243 Dix Dam Road, and Aaron Luke Steele, 24, no address given—were indicted last week and charged with criminal complicity to commit 1st degree robbery.
HARRODSBURG, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
389
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy