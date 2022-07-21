Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police.

At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

The man hit three other vehicles at the second crash sight, according to Anderson. He fled on foot after the accident but was detained.

Anderson said the man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s at least going to be cited for leaving the scene and no insurance, but there may be more charges pending,” Anderson said.

Multiple lanes of traffic were shut down for extended periods of time while officials cleared the scene.