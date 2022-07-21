ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By Josh Callaway
 3 days ago

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the best pass catcher in college football.

Oklahoma players are finding themselves on more preseason award watch lists.

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel was placed to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien watch lists and running back Eric Gray earned a nod on the Doak Walker Award tally earlier in the week, wide receiver Marvin Mims has earned recognition as well getting selected to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the most outstanding pass catcher in FBS college football, and has been won by a Sooner just once, by Dede Westbrook in 2016, who was also a Heisman finalist that year.

After a record-breaking freshman season where he caught 37 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, the expectations for Mims heading into 2021 were quite high.

But, like so many OU players in what was a strange season, his campaign felt a bit underwhelming as Oklahoma struggled to get him the football as he made just 32 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns.

But, now under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby , Mims looks poised to play a massive role in the Sooners offense in 2022.

After going fairly under-utilized a year ago, that doesn’t look to be an issue for Oklahoma this time around as an emphasis on getting their No. 1 target the football appears on the ledger.

Joined by a healthy Theo Wease , Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq , among a plethora of others, the OU receiving corps serves as one of the deepest position groups on the entire roster with Mims leading the charge.

Last year’s winner, Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison (now currently with USC), caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

