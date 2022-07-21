ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Michael Mayer Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer was named to the Watch List for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award

Notre Dame has a player named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, but it's not who you might have expected. An award that goes to the nation's best receiver included Irish tight end Michael Mayer on its preseason watch list.

Mayer has had a prolific first two seasons at Notre Dame, and he's poised for a monster junior campaign. The Kentucky native set Notre Dame tight end records for a tight end when he hauled in 42 passes for 450 yards as a true freshman (2020). His outstanding first-year performance resulted in Mayer earning Freshman All-American honors.

He was even better as a sophomore, and Mayer continued to break Notre Dame single season receiving records for a tight end. Mayer set single season tight end marks with 71 receptions and 840 receiving yards. He also tied for the single season touchdown mark with seven. Mayer did this despite missing the Virginia Tech game with an injury.

Now a junior, Mayer is expected to become an even more dominant force. It was assumed the preseason All-American would be a top figure in the John Mackey Award Watch List, but it was quite surprising to see him listed on the Biletnikoff Award list, which goes to a receiver, regardless of position. Mayer was one of just two tight ends on the list, with the other being Georgia sophomore Brock Bowers .

Just as surprising was not seeing sophomore Lorenzo Styles on the list. Styles is expected to be Notre Dame's top wideout this season, and he finished the 2021 season on a very strong note, hauling in eight passes for 136 yards and a score against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

